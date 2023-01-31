Read full article on original website
greenepublishing.com
Tickets available for Teacher of the Year banquet
The Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc. is proud to sponsor the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet, set for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Madison County High School cafeteria, beginning at 6:30 p.m. An overall winner will be announced at the banquet, and they will represent Madison County in the state competition for Florida Teacher of the Year.
greenepublishing.com
Blakely addresses Rotarians
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Madison Rotary Club heard from Senior Citizens Council of Madison County Director Lisa Blakely. She gave the club updates on the services provided to senior citizens in Madison County. Though the Senior Citizens Council primarily serves those 60 years of age or older, they do offer programs for the younger folks, especially during the holidays.
keiseruniversity.edu
Keiser University Tallahassee student inspires young women as first female Gadsden County SWAT Team member
Keiser University student Stephanie Brown has had one goal for her future since she was a child. That goal is to make a difference in her community and keep people safe. “Ever since I was younger, I always wanted to be a homicide detective. I’ve always had this passion for law enforcement,” Brown said. “I enjoy helping people. I’ve always felt like, if I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I’ve done something in life, I’ve accomplished something.
valdostatoday.com
N. Oak Street closure to impact VSU campus
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers of closed and alternate routes due to repairs around VSU. The city of Valdosta is making needed sewer repairs along a stretch of N. Oak Street beginning on February 1, 2023, and it will impact traffic around Valdosta State University. The repairs are along One Mile Branch (Creek), which runs through VSU’s campus.
City of Tallahassee announces road closures for 48th Tallahassee Marathon
The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.
WCTV
Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him.
grayssportingjournal.com
In the Home of the Long-Leaf Pine
Long-leaf pine, for which Georgia is famous. Just back from a few days on a plantation outside Thomasville, Georgia, spiritual and actual home of the modern-day wild bobwhite quail. Would that I could report great success on my part, shooting at the little devils, but in the absence of that, I’ll try a general description, with a few little-known facts.
thefamuanonline.com
It’s now Set (every other) Friday
Ta’Alyiah Harris, a health science major at Florida A&M University, has been attending Set Friday since her first year on “the hill.” As she makes her way to the vendors, she takes in the booming speaker playing the latest music, the multitude of students gathering around to watch the fraternities and sororities stroll, and the inclusivity and bonding of a community.
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee
Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Government 101 Orientation accepting applications
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is now accepting applications for citizens interested in a behind-the-scenes view of local government. Citizens who want an inside look at their city government are urged to sign up for the 14th annual Government 101 Citizens Orientation, which takes place from April 10-May 15, 2023. The Valdosta Mayor and City Council initiative includes the participation of up to five high school seniors with a parent or legal guardian also enrolled in the program. The City of Valdosta is accepting applications through March 24.
thefamuanonline.com
Few know about FAMU’s new parking area
Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats fan bus heads to Ohio for game day
VALDOSTA – Wildcat fan will have the opportunity to ride on the fan bus to Ohio for a trip to the football game and more. The Valdosta High School will be providing a bus for Wildcat fans to go Massillon, Ohio from August 17-19, 2023. The trip will feature a luxury charter bus ride, hotel stay, daily meals, NFL Hall of Fame Tour, and VHS Wildcats game. To make reservation or for more information, call or text (229) 256-8041.
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ecbpublishing.com
Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational
The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
