Keiser University student Stephanie Brown has had one goal for her future since she was a child. That goal is to make a difference in her community and keep people safe. “Ever since I was younger, I always wanted to be a homicide detective. I’ve always had this passion for law enforcement,” Brown said. “I enjoy helping people. I’ve always felt like, if I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I’ve done something in life, I’ve accomplished something.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO