ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore school officials monitoring building conditions amid frigid weather

Baltimore City Public Schools recently started using technology to monitor building conditions amid severe weather. The last cold snap caused pipes to burst at Frederick Douglass High School during winter break, which led to a massive amount of flooding throughout the entire building. The school had to close to students and staff for almost a month due to severe water damage.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Revitalized Lexington Market brings back memories, restores hope

BALTIMORE – Lexington Market is an iconic structure that, to some people, represents the heart and soul of Black Baltimore.Habibah Sayyed has fond memories of Lexington Market stretching back for decades."I'm a little past 70 and I grew up in Baltimore born and reared," Sayyed said.As the longest continually operated public market in the country, Lexington Market remains a community anchor and source of pride for black Baltimoreans from generations past."My mom, my grandmother, my great grandparents my aunts and cousins—everybody came to Lexington market to get the best of the best of everything," Sayyed said.Historian Johns Hopkins with Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Task force develops plans to revitalize Liberty Road corridor

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A task force has plans to rebuild old spaces and bring in new retail and residences along the Liberty Road corridor in an effort to change disinvestment into growth. The Randallstown branch of the NAACP has a task force on revitalization that released a report focusing...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

BSO helps celebrate Black History Month with series of shows

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will have performances this month that highlight the contributions of African Americans in music. The BSO wants patrons to read about Black history and hear it through their performances. "It's important for one of the largest arts and cultural institutions in the city to be reflective...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy