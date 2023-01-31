VIRGINIA TECH INVITE – Day 2. Results also on Meet Mobile as “Virginia Tech Invitational”. Youssef Ramadan already had the fastest time among NCAA swimmers this season with his 44.76 from just a few weeks ago, when the Hokies took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. He’s now put more ground between himself and the next-fastest man, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (44.79), with a super-fast 44.42 tonight at the Hokies’ home pre-ACC invitational. Barring any other fast swims from this weekend, only four men have been under 45.0 so far this season.

