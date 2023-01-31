Read full article on original website
SwimSwam Pulse: 47.8% Think Marchand Will Own Both IM World Records Within 18 Months
Nearly 94 percent of SwimSwam readers believe Marchand will break the 400 IM world record by Paris 2024, and many think he'll also take the 200 IM mark. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our...
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Emma Sticklen
Sticklen became the 11th woman under 50 seconds in the 100-yard fly while also taking over the top spot in the nation in the 200 fly against NC State. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Women’s #10-1
After a standout year that saw her ranked top-six in the world in six different events, Summer McIntosh is poised for a sensational 2023. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. After the action-packed year that was 2022, we’re gearing up for another exciting year over here at SwimSwam, and part of that is releasing our third annual Top 100 list—check out last year’s rankings here.
See 28 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
Rex Maurer Swims 1:43.09 2Back, 1:45.78 2IM, And 3:46.29 4IM PBs At Road To Paris Meet
SCY prelims (25 yards)/LCM finals (50 meters) Full Results Under “Combined_2023 Road to Paris Senior Meet” and “Combined_2023 Road to Paris Senior Meet-LCM” on MeetMobile. At the 2023 Road To Paris Senior Meet, a unique-formatted competition where prelims are swam in yards and finals are swam...
Lucas Henveaux Joins Cal Men; Swims 8:57.64 1000 and 4:21.84 500 Frees
SCY (25 yards) The defending NCAA Champions Cal men defeated Pac-12 opponent USC Friday afternoon. Leading the way for Cal was Lucas Henveaux who won the 1000 free in a 8:57.64. Notably, that is the fastest 1000 from Cal all season. Henveaux was not suited up. He also was second in the the 500 free, touching in a 4:21.84.
Youssef Ramadan Improves NCAA Season-Best 100 Fly Time With 44.42 at Hokie Invite
VIRGINIA TECH INVITE – Day 2. Results also on Meet Mobile as “Virginia Tech Invitational”. Youssef Ramadan already had the fastest time among NCAA swimmers this season with his 44.76 from just a few weeks ago, when the Hokies took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. He’s now put more ground between himself and the next-fastest man, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (44.79), with a super-fast 44.42 tonight at the Hokies’ home pre-ACC invitational. Barring any other fast swims from this weekend, only four men have been under 45.0 so far this season.
Alex Walsh Passes Douglass for Best 200 IM This Season with 1:51.95 at Cavalier Invite
Alex Walsh moved past teammate Kate Douglass for the fastest 200 IM time of the season with a 1:51.95 tonight at the Cavalier Invite. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 CAVALIER INVITE. February 3-5, 2023. UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA. 25 Yards (SCY) Live Results: “2023 Cavalier...
Another Texas 2-Step? Finn Winkler Commits to the Longhorns for 2023-24
Finn Winkler has committed to the Texas class of 2027, which makes us think his younger brother Kaii might be getting his own announcement ready. Stay tuned. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
2023 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today
At the Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp, young Swimmers and Divers will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in Youth and College coaching. Current photo via Courtesy of Mark Coleman. At the Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp, young Swimmers and Divers will have the...
Competitor Coach of the Month: Carol Capitani
Capitanii led Texas to four dual meet victories in January over highly-ranked opponents and was also named the head women's coach for the World Championships. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has...
Aimee Canny Clocks 1:42.7 200 Free, Ella Nelson 1:53.6 200 IM, at Cavalier Invite Day 2
UVA's Aimee Canny (200 free), Ella Nelson (200 IM), and Noah Nichols (100 breast) all recorded top-four times nationally tonight at the Cavalier Invite. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 CAVALIER INVITE. February 3-5, 2023. UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA. 25 Yards (SCY) Live Results: “2023 Cavalier...
Jack Laugher Wins Springboard Gold On Day 2 of British National Diving Cup
Laugher took the gold medal on his final dive with a Forward 2 ½ Somersault 3 Twist Pike, putting him 50 points clear of runner-up Ross Haslam. Current photo via British Swimming. Courtesy: British Swimming. Jack Laugher took the first individual title of the British National Diving Cup 2023...
Excel Aquatics Sprinter Amanda Denny (2023) Commits to Youngstown State
Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Leon Marchand Clocks 4:07.81 500 Free To Become #5 Performer Of All-Time
SCY (25 yards) Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobil. During the same ASU vs. Arizona dual meet where he swam a nation-leading 100 back, Leon Marchand went on to clock a suited 4:07.81 in the 500 free, setting the nation’s top time and becoming the fifth-fastest performer of time. His swim was his first-ever 500-yard free race.
Lucinda McRoberts Leaving USA Swimming After 11 Years with Organization
Lucinda McRoberts was listed as a Sports Business Journal Game Changer in 2019 as well as one of the Leaders in Sport Under 40 last year. Lucinda McRoberts, USA Swimming’s chief administrative officer and executive director of the USA Swimming Foundation, is stepping down from her roles next month after more than a decade with the organization.
2-Time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer Gets Doping Ban After Sharing a Water Bottle
Two-time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer tested positive for the banned substance ligandrol in January 2022. He blamed the test on sharing his partner's water bottle. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Two-time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer is two weeks from completing a 12-month suspension for an anti-doping rules violation....
Freestyler Mitchell Bunger (2023) Commits to the University of Missouri St. Louis
Kansas native and freestyle specialist, Mitchell Bunger, will be joining the DII University of Missouri St. Louis Tritons starting in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Mitchell Bunger. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
arena Swim of the Week: Thomas Ceccon Puts Versatility On Display With 1:46.52 200 Free
Ceccon dropped nearly two and a half seconds to earn a big best time in the 200 free, showing increased versatility in endurance early on in 2023. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week...
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023, Including Sam Kendricks
Sam Kendricks, the voice of American swimming for years, will be honored posthumously with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame, encompassing the best in aquatic history from across the Lone Star State, has announced its 2023 class of honorees.
