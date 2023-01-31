Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday evening ends partly cloudy low 50s, upper 40s
Sunday evening ends with partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:. Monday morning begins with clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:. Monday Afternoon temperatures will peak into the low to mid 70s for both regions. There is a low chance for rain offshore. A small craft advisory...
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
2 abducted Missouri children found in Alachua County supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in an Alachua County grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers
ORLANDO, Fla. – Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members...
Area girls hoops team ready as state playoff brackets announced
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school basketball playoff brackets are set. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason field on Sunday, with nearly two dozen teams making the tournament. Opening round games begin Thursday. Among the first-round matchups are all-local showdowns between Jackson and Ribault and...
Georgia legislators pushing for more money for mental health programs
Georgia legislators are pushing for mental health legislation in the state. Georgia ranks 48th in mental health care, according to the organization Mental Health America of Georgia. Some lawmakers want more money applied to mental health programs that focus on treating substance abuse disorders and emergency crisis response. Crystal Kimes...
In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP
PIERRE, S.D. – The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.
Police: Surveillance footage essential to arrest of 34-year-old in deadly shooting outside St. Augustine pub
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The surveillance footage captured some of the moments that lead up to the deadly shooting early Thursday out of a St. Augustine pub, which police said was helpful in making an arrest. Police said 34-year-old Vance Wilkins was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in...
Indian and Mexican fusion at Tikka Bowls and Tacos
The food scene continues to explode down in Saint Johns with the launch of Tikka Bowls and Tacos adding even more flavor to the mix. The brothers Patel launched the Indian / Mexican fusion restaurant with the hopes of sharing their cultural recipes with an inventive connection to a food style many people relate to. They offer a variety of menu items including burritos, tacos and more with Indian fillers. Everything is made fresh daily using homemade family recipes. www.tikkabowlsandtacos.com.
How the murder case against Aiden Fucci has played out in court so far
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Editor’s note: This article contains details that some might find graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. The murder trial of Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, is set to start next week. Preparations were underway...
State Attorney’s Office releases photos taken during Aiden Fucci’s questioning
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained photos from the Seventh District State Attorney’s Office that were taken by investigators when Aiden Fucci, who’s charged with murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey, was taken in for questioning by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.
