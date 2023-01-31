ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

Sunday evening ends partly cloudy low 50s, upper 40s

Sunday evening ends with partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:. Monday morning begins with clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:. Monday Afternoon temperatures will peak into the low to mid 70s for both regions. There is a low chance for rain offshore. A small craft advisory...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

2 abducted Missouri children found in Alachua County supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in an Alachua County grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members...
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Area girls hoops team ready as state playoff brackets announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school basketball playoff brackets are set. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason field on Sunday, with nearly two dozen teams making the tournament. Opening round games begin Thursday. Among the first-round matchups are all-local showdowns between Jackson and Ribault and...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgia legislators pushing for more money for mental health programs

Georgia legislators are pushing for mental health legislation in the state. Georgia ranks 48th in mental health care, according to the organization Mental Health America of Georgia. Some lawmakers want more money applied to mental health programs that focus on treating substance abuse disorders and emergency crisis response. Crystal Kimes...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP

PIERRE, S.D. – The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.
ILLINOIS STATE
News4Jax.com

Indian and Mexican fusion at Tikka Bowls and Tacos

The food scene continues to explode down in Saint Johns with the launch of Tikka Bowls and Tacos adding even more flavor to the mix. The brothers Patel launched the Indian / Mexican fusion restaurant with the hopes of sharing their cultural recipes with an inventive connection to a food style many people relate to. They offer a variety of menu items including burritos, tacos and more with Indian fillers. Everything is made fresh daily using homemade family recipes. www.tikkabowlsandtacos.com.
SAINT JOHNS, FL

