The food scene continues to explode down in Saint Johns with the launch of Tikka Bowls and Tacos adding even more flavor to the mix. The brothers Patel launched the Indian / Mexican fusion restaurant with the hopes of sharing their cultural recipes with an inventive connection to a food style many people relate to. They offer a variety of menu items including burritos, tacos and more with Indian fillers. Everything is made fresh daily using homemade family recipes. www.tikkabowlsandtacos.com.

SAINT JOHNS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO