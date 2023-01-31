ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash

By Gwendolyn Salata
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFYuA_0kXi1H8l00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was sentenced Monday to 120 months for manslaughter and drunk driving after hitting and killing a bicyclist with his car in 2021.

Timothy Richard Gray Allen, 51, hit a 73-year-old woman on Old Burnt Store Road last January. After being airlifted to the hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The cyclist was riding her bike north on the 2600 block when Allen hit her from behind. She landed on the hood of his car. The victim’s bike was thrown 138 feet from the collision.

Allen swerved after impact, and his car rolled over to the driver side.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 633 accidents involving bicyclists and pedestrians were reported for Lee County in 2022, nearly 4% of the state’s 17,002 total acccidents.

In addition to time behind bars, Allen will have to complete 50 hours of community service and have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle after his license is reinstated. Along with fines, Allen was ordered to attend DUI school and substance abuse treatment.

This was not Allen’s first run-in with the law. Allen was arrested in 2012 for a DUI as well. He has other charges on his record, including cocaine possession, a hit-and-run involving property damage and burglary.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: February 5

Accident on 200-Block of NE Pine Island Road; eastbound lanes are affected. Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene. The westbound lanes of Pine Ridge Road are shut down west of Goodlette-Frank Road due to a crash. Please use caution and, if possible, avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus

A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County

A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Deputy suspended for running down mailbox

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A deputy struck down a mailbox on Christmas Eve without reporting it. According to a report by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Raymond Arce hit a mailbox on Dec. 24th, 2022. While driving home from a Christmas Eve party, Arce missed his street...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy