Unions buoyant as 1.27 million French protest pension reform

Federal judge orders Idaho city to reach settlement with mask protestors
Three people arrested during a 2020 religious gathering and protest of Moscow’s COVID-19 mandates were allowed this week to continue their lawsuit against the city of Moscow. U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. denied Moscow’s motion for summary judgment on Wednesday and ordered the city to reach a settlement out of court with Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet and Rachel Bohnet. Moscow police arrested and cited Rench, the Bohnet couple and...
Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy
HAVANA (AP) — In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Aside from the government response,...
Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis, on a novel ecumenical peace mission to the world’s youngest country, warned South Sudan’s political leaders on Friday that history will judge them harshly if they continue to drag their feet implementing a 2018 peace accord. Accompanying him to the...
Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis warned Saturday that South Sudan’s future depends on how it treats its women, as he highlighted their horrific plight in a country where sexual violence is rampant, child brides are common and the maternal mortality rate is the highest in the world.
Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to...
Opinion: Is sin a crime? Is crime a sin?
A recent story in the paper caught my eye and got me thinking about crime and sin. The Pope now says homosexuality is not a crime, but he says it is still a sin. Denmark says drawing a picture of Muhammad is no crime, but many Muslim Imams say it’s a sin and a death-deserving crime. Lying speech at the podium of The House of Representatives is not a crime, but is it a sin? The intertwined relationship between sin and crime is puzzling.
Opinion: Op-ed evaluations of China's population decline
As I’ve made clear in several previous columns, I believe that it would be to the great advantage of all living things on earth if the human population was substantially smaller, or if, at least, the number of humans born each year was no more than enough to replace the number that had died. I was therefore pleased to read the recent news report that in China, last year, deaths had exceeded births.
