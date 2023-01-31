Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
AV company Aurora hires president ahead of commercial launch
The company said Fisher, who was most recently president and chief operating officer of education tech company Istation, will be based in Dallas. Aurora is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has offices in San Francisco and Mountain View, but its self-driving truck testing and operations is in the Dallas area. Aurora...
geekwire.com
Sales software company Highspot cuts 10% of its workforce
Highspot is laying off about 100 employees, or 10% of its workforce, becoming the latest well-funded Seattle company to cut employees in response to economic uncertainity. “We must confront the economic reality and reduce headcount to steward our company to operate more efficiently while continuing to invest in strategic areas, such as artificial intelligence, product innovation, and global expansion,” Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe said in a statement.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Getir lays off 100 employees in the latest sign of trouble for the rapid-delivery startup
Rapid-delivery startup Getir laid off about 100 employees at the end of January. Store closures could be next after its deal with Gorillas.
ZDNet
AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist
The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities
As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
Meta stock could jump 30% as Mark Zuckerberg sobers up on his metaverse ambitions and focuses on other initiatives, Gene Munster says
Meta stock could see a 30% upside as Mark Zuckerberg shows he's listening to investors, Gene Munster says. Despite the Meta CEO's ambitions in the metaverse, Zuckerberg promised investors a "year of efficiency." The metaverse isn't among its top priorities this year, after the company burned through $13.72 billion in...
geekwire.com
Picnic, a food automation startup that sells a pizza-making robot, lays off employees
Food automation startup Picnic is laying off employees, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff amid the tech downturn. A company spokesperson confirmed the cuts to GeekWire Wednesday. The Seattle startup did not provide an updated headcount, or information on which positions are being affected. It has around 100 employees, according to LinkedIn.
Mortgage Connect Hires Allen Illgen as National Sales Executive
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has announced the hire of Allen Illgen to National Sales Executive, Originations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005859/en/ Allen Illgen (Photo: Business Wire)
Exai Bio Announces Appointments of Emi Zychlinsky and Seema Singh Bhan to its Executive Leadership Team
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Exai Bio announced today that it has added two new members to its executive leadership team — Emi Zychlinsky as Executive Vice President, Operations, and Seema Singh Bhan as Senior Advisor, Public Policy and External Affairs — to strengthen the company’s operational infrastructure and foster meaningful engagement with policymakers, regulators and advocacy organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005804/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
geekwire.com
Amazon reports $149B in revenue for holiday quarter, beating estimates, but shares fall 6%
Amazon beat revenue expectations for its fourth quarter as the company continues to navigate various headwinds. The Seattle tech giant reported revenue of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year, topping both analyst expectations and the company’s own guidance. But rising costs are cutting into Amazon profits, which fell 98% from...
Stocks Edge Lower, Fed In Focus, Meta, AMD, Peloton - Five Things To Know
Stock futures lower as 2023 rally faces early fed test; Traders bet on smaller rate hikes, see dovish pivot; Meta earnings on deck as mega cap tech rolls up sleeves; AMD shares leap as earnings, outlook steady chip sector nerves and Peloton facing more losses, cost cuts amid fading in-home demand.
Amazon has been trying to break into healthcare for years. Here's a look at everything it's done.
Amazon has taken big swings to upend healthcare, from buying One Medical to launching RxPass, a prescription-drug service for Prime members.
Business Insider
For one energy company, digital transformation was the catalyst for positive social impact
As energy prices rise, it's especially vital for companies to commit to caring for their customers. Gas distributor SGN uses Lenovo's suite of products to help vulnerable customers out in the field. This human-centered approach honors Lenovo's commitment to innovation, while ensuring that SGN makes a positive social impact. As...
