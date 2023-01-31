ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TechCrunch

AV company Aurora hires president ahead of commercial launch

The company said Fisher, who was most recently president and chief operating officer of education tech company Istation, will be based in Dallas. Aurora is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has offices in San Francisco and Mountain View, but its self-driving truck testing and operations is in the Dallas area. Aurora...
DALLAS, TX
geekwire.com

Sales software company Highspot cuts 10% of its workforce

Highspot is laying off about 100 employees, or 10% of its workforce, becoming the latest well-funded Seattle company to cut employees in response to economic uncertainity. “We must confront the economic reality and reduce headcount to steward our company to operate more efficiently while continuing to invest in strategic areas, such as artificial intelligence, product innovation, and global expansion,” Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe said in a statement.
SEATTLE, WA
ZDNet

AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist

The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
PYMNTS

Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities

As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
geekwire.com

Picnic, a food automation startup that sells a pizza-making robot, lays off employees

Food automation startup Picnic is laying off employees, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff amid the tech downturn. A company spokesperson confirmed the cuts to GeekWire Wednesday. The Seattle startup did not provide an updated headcount, or information on which positions are being affected. It has around 100 employees, according to LinkedIn.
The Associated Press

Mortgage Connect Hires Allen Illgen as National Sales Executive

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has announced the hire of Allen Illgen to National Sales Executive, Originations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005859/en/ Allen Illgen (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Exai Bio Announces Appointments of Emi Zychlinsky and Seema Singh Bhan to its Executive Leadership Team

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Exai Bio announced today that it has added two new members to its executive leadership team — Emi Zychlinsky as Executive Vice President, Operations, and Seema Singh Bhan as Senior Advisor, Public Policy and External Affairs — to strengthen the company’s operational infrastructure and foster meaningful engagement with policymakers, regulators and advocacy organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005804/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce

Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
geekwire.com

Amazon reports $149B in revenue for holiday quarter, beating estimates, but shares fall 6%

Amazon beat revenue expectations for its fourth quarter as the company continues to navigate various headwinds. The Seattle tech giant reported revenue of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year, topping both analyst expectations and the company’s own guidance. But rising costs are cutting into Amazon profits, which fell 98% from...
Business Insider

For one energy company, digital transformation was the catalyst for positive social impact

As energy prices rise, it's especially vital for companies to commit to caring for their customers. Gas distributor SGN uses Lenovo's suite of products to help vulnerable customers out in the field. This human-centered approach honors Lenovo's commitment to innovation, while ensuring that SGN makes a positive social impact. As...

