ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Lottery ticket worth nearly $4M sold in California

By Joe Hiti
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHCew_0kXi0rVm00

Someone in Fontana, California, was made an instant millionaire last night, winning $3.98 million on a Powerball ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers.

The winning ticket was the only one sold during Monday night’s drawing, as the jackpot has now grown to $653 million.

In total, the Powerball has now gone 31 drawings without a winner taking home the grand prize.

The next drawing for the lottery is scheduled for Wednesday night, and if no one wins, then the jackpot will roll over to Saturday’s drawing.

Large lottery jackpots have started to become a new normal, with several jackpots for both Powerball and the Mega Million eclipsing a billion dollars throughout the last calendar year.

Earlier this month, a player won the Mega Millions $1.348 billion jackpot, which had a cashout prize of $723.5 million, on a winning ticket sold in Maine. That was the second billion jackpot the lottery had within the last year, as another winner from Illinois won the $1.337 billion jackpot, which had a $780.5 million cash option, in July of last year.

For Powerball , the jackpot reached $2.04 billion in November of last year, and a winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California. The jackpot was the largest in the game’s history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tech Reviewed

Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash

The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Connecticut

Two $10,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets in CT on Tuesday

There were two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and Mega Ball was 13. The $10,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It's not clear where the tickets were sold. One ticket won the Mega...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sandiegofoodbank.org

CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending

Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$3.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Fontana

One lucky person in Southern California is about to be $3,987,249 richer. No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Monday, but a winning ticket was purchased in Fontana. The lucky person drew five matching numbers after purchasing the ticket at an Arco AmPm located at 16120 Slover Ave., according to […]
FONTANA, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse

The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy