Lottery ticket worth nearly $4M sold in California

Someone in Fontana, California, was made an instant millionaire last night, winning $3.98 million on a Powerball ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers.

The winning ticket was the only one sold during Monday night’s drawing, as the jackpot has now grown to $653 million.

In total, the Powerball has now gone 31 drawings without a winner taking home the grand prize.

The next drawing for the lottery is scheduled for Wednesday night, and if no one wins, then the jackpot will roll over to Saturday’s drawing.

Large lottery jackpots have started to become a new normal, with several jackpots for both Powerball and the Mega Million eclipsing a billion dollars throughout the last calendar year.

Earlier this month, a player won the Mega Millions $1.348 billion jackpot, which had a cashout prize of $723.5 million, on a winning ticket sold in Maine. That was the second billion jackpot the lottery had within the last year, as another winner from Illinois won the $1.337 billion jackpot, which had a $780.5 million cash option, in July of last year.

For Powerball , the jackpot reached $2.04 billion in November of last year, and a winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California. The jackpot was the largest in the game’s history.