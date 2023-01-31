ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Subzero temperatures are unsafe for outdoor pets

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Humane Society wants to remind pet owners subzero temperatures are unsafe for outdoor pets.

Officials say to bring your outdoor pets in to a warm area during these severe weather conditions.

If you can’t bring them in, officials say to be certain they have an insulated shelter large enough to turn around in but small enough to warm with their body heat. Officials encourage everyone to provide a warm dry house with a moisture barrier and a cold barrier under the floor.

The Bonneville Humane Society has shelters for outdoor cats available at our facility 444 N. Eastern Avenue, Idaho Falls and are encouraging donations of insulated coolers they can convert to housing for outdoor cats.

Staying warm requires more energy, so your pet needs an increased amount of food during cold weather.

Fresh water freezes rapidly, and it is important to provide fresh water in a heated pet dish or change the water frequently.

Comments / 4

Angelic Care
5d ago

Just letting my dogs out to go potty they have issues walking into the house due to their paws being so very cold. Please keep these innocent babies inside to keep warm.

Reply(2)
2
John Klug
4d ago

I feel if your pet lives outside you should as well. Pets are family and if you won't make your kids live outside why would you make your pets?

Reply
2
 

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
