ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New video shows Trump pleading the Fifth 400 times during Letitia James' deposition

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 400 times during his deposition with the New York Attorney General's office over the summer.

Newly released video obtained by CBS News shows the former president refused to answer any questions during four hours of questioning on August 10.

Trump answered the first three questions of the deposition with: 'For all of the reasons provided in my answer, which is incorporated herein in its entirety, I decline to answer the question.'

New York Attorney General Letitia James' team told the former president that 'to speed things up,' Trump could respond to the questions with 'same answer.'

The bulk of the reset of the deposition was the voice of the AG senior enforcement counsel Kevin Wallace, who noted for the record that 'obviously, we disagree with a lot of the characterizations' in Trump's statement.

Showing up for the deposition in downtown Manhattan, Trump was wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and American flag lapel pin.

'This whole thing is very unfair,' Trump says in the deposition over the summer. 'Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool.'

'I respectfully decline to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,' he added, claiming it was on the advice of his counsel.

'This will be my answer to any further questions,' Trump said.

Trump had to go to New York City over the summer to appear for a deposition in James' civil fraud investigation against the former president.

Appearing on August 10, Trump politely answered the opening questions from James before going into the several-hundred string of refusals to Wallace's inquiries.

Trump answered 'yes' when James asked if he was familiar with the rules for a deposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOEVD_0kXi0hvk00

Over a month after the deposition on September 21, James announced her office's lawsuit against Trump, three of his children and his company for inflating the value of their properties.

The Trumps have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Following the deposition in August, Trump issued a public statement saying he exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and not incriminate himself in court.

Despite saying 'same answer,' Trump did appear to weigh the questions posed.

At one point he studied financial documents presented to him by Wallace by leaning forward and crossing his arms before saying, 'same answer.'

Comments / 7

Michael Thomas
5d ago

400 times he admitted he was guilty. Because remember, only guilty people take the 5 th according to him.

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
MSNBC

Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general

When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Now Claiming He Only Kept Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsakes’

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that federal investigators planted documents in empty classification folders he just so happened to be hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he legally retained and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is attempting to recast the controversy in the wake of the recovery of a significantly smaller cache of documents from the home and office of President Joe Biden.  Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.” “Perhaps the Gestapo took...
WSB Radio

Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Tonicmud

A Story On Donald Trump

Donald Trump is a well-known businessman and television personality who rose to fame in the United States as the host of the reality show "The Apprentice." He later went on to become the 45th President of the United States, serving from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021.
TheDailyBeast

Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump’s ‘Intimate’ 2024 Campaign Launch

Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign this past weekend in South Carolina, so naturally The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was right there with him to take the temperature of his smaller than usual crowd.While the event was “originally permitted as a MAGA rally,” Klepper explained that it was “later downgraded to an ‘intimate’ event.” The fans in attendance were equally confused about what it was they were attending and the comedian quickly realized that the “heavily vetted VIPs” included people like “Sombrero Trump” and a whole host of folks who still believe Trump is president.“There’s a...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HipHopWired

Known Liar Donald Trump Repeatedly Pleads The Fifth In Deposition Video

In a video that was released on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is seen appearing before New York Attorney Letitia James and her legal team for a deposition related to a civil fraud case against his organization. Trump would go on to invoke his Fifth Amendment right over 400 times, claiming "Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool." The post Known Liar Donald Trump Repeatedly Pleads The Fifth In Deposition Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

727K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy