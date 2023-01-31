ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC shooting victim found inside car just blocks from where he was killed

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The body of a man shot dead in the Bronx this week was discovered in the passenger seat of a car — about a half-mile from where he was killed, police said.

Police found the 26-year-old victim’s lifeless body — with a gunshot wound to the stomach — in the Honda CRV on Union Avenue near East 168th Street in Morrisania around 2:20 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead by EMS workers.

Further investigation determined that the man was shot blocks away at East 163rd Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue, cops said.

He was then driven to the spot where he was found, police said.

The victim was found dead in the passenger seat of a Honda CRV on Union Avenue near East 168th Street in Morrisania, cops said.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

