KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Feb. 3-5
From an ice show to art shows, a home expo, bull riding and a bilingual college fair, here is a round-up of things to do across the greater Sacramento region this weekend. But first, check out the forecast for what to know about the chances of rain. Here is more...
KCRA.com
Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
KCRA.com
'I will get justice for him': Tyre Nichols' mother speaks at son's celebration of life in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following services in Memphis for Tyre Nichols, 29, friends and family in Sacramento held a celebration of life. More than 300 people packed into the Sac Ramp Skate Park in south Sacramento to share memories and stories of Nichols. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police arrest man after 10-year-old's motocross bikes were stolen
A 10-year-old motocross racer, passing through Sacramento with his family to train last weekend, said he was in shock when he learned someone had stolen his dirt bikes. "Motocross is everything to me. I always wanted to race," Noah Kovarik said. He got his first dirt bike when he was...
KCRA.com
1 injured in Sacramento after driving down an embankment near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said a person crashed their vehicle while exiting Highway 50 on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on Saturday and needed to be transported to the hospital. According to Sac Fire, the driver's car rolled off the freeway and landed against a building at...
KCRA.com
NorCal largest bilingual university fair aims to help with student aid questions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The deadline to apply for federal student financial aid is approaching. To prepare for that, theConsulate General of Sacramento for the 12th year in a row is looking to help students out. The Steps to College university fair on Saturday is the largest bilingual and binational...
KCRA.com
Solano County high schoolers are helping researchers solve the mystery of 'spinning salmon'
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — In a science classroom, nothing beats hands-on learning. That's especially true when students can work to solve a problem that affects their own community. Last fall, the Solano County Office of Education was awarded a grant to help bring some of that real-world science experience...
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
KCRA.com
Parents of Rocklin teen who died from fentanyl poisoning head to DC for State of the Union address
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Parents of a Rocklin teenager who died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 will head to Washington, D.C., next week for the State of the Union Address. "It's amazing to think how far we've come in two years from when we lost Zach ... not knowing anything about this crisis," Laura Didier said.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
KCRA.com
CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
sacramentocityexpress.com
See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park
A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting
(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
Front Street Animal Shelter overcrowded, some kennels hold 2 or more dogs
SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...
People call on city to take action against Del Paso Boulevard abandoned building break ins
SACRAMENTO — There is a plea from businesses along a once-bustling part of Sacramento struggling to bounce back after the pandemic.We caught up with the head of a brew pub that had to evacuate Tuesday night before after a fire at an empty building next door.He said it's part of a much bigger problem that he and others have brought to the city but says no one seems to be listening."All of a sudden, one of my staff comes in [and] they're like, 'Smoke! There's a fire! We got to go, we got to go!' " said Jonathan Tate, head...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation in Money Network, Sac Co siblings escape Tesla fire, suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Three people cited for selling alcohol to minors in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — Three people were cited in San Joaquin County after giving alcohol to minors, according to the sheriff’s office. — Video Above: Firefighters call for new ways to put out electric vehicle fires According to the sheriff’s office, one clerk was cited for selling alcohol to minors while two people were cited for buying […]
KCRA.com
Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County
A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
