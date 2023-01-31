ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park

A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision

(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting

(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter overcrowded, some kennels hold 2 or more dogs

SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

People call on city to take action against Del Paso Boulevard abandoned building break ins

SACRAMENTO — There is a plea from businesses along a once-bustling part of Sacramento struggling to bounce back after the pandemic.We caught up with the head of a brew pub that had to evacuate Tuesday night before after a fire at an empty building next door.He said it's part of a much bigger problem that he and others have brought to the city but says no one seems to be listening."All of a sudden, one of my staff comes in [and] they're like, 'Smoke! There's a fire! We got to go, we got to go!' " said Jonathan Tate, head...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County

A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
IONE, CA

