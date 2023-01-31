I’m 2023’s Ultimate Guy – I was forced to overcome the ‘shame’ of my Iraq War injuries after being left unable to walk

IRAQ War veteran Corwyn Collier has been named Men's Health 2023 Ultimate Guy.

In the years since he sustained life-changing injuries in combat, Collier has overcome numerous obstacles - including shame, he shared exclusively with The U.S. Sun.

Collier has overcome numerous obstacles since sustaining life-changing injuries during the Iraq War Credit: Corwyn CJ Collier

During his nine-month hospital stay, Collier lost 70 pounds Credit: corwyn.collier/Facebook

Collier is married to his wife, Iisha, and the two have three sons Credit: corwyn.collier/Facebook

The 41-year-old had been serving in the U.S. Military for only five months when was nearly killed by a roadside bomb.

He received treatment for his severe hand and leg injuries at Walter Reed Hospital, undergoing 30 surgeries in the nine months that followed.

Collier recounted trying to stand up and walk again for the first time following his injuries.

“The very first day I tried to stand up and walk again, I couldn’t," he told The U.S. Sun.

He recalled that his wife, Iisha, then “stopped babying me and stopped pacifying me.”

“If you want to be the man you used to be, you gotta start fighting for the life you want to have," Collier remembered Iisha telling him.

“That was the moment that I started to really like dig in and started to really push myself through occupational therapy and physical therapy.

"Although I wasn’t all the way together mentally, I was starting to get stronger physically.

“That was a big changing moment for me.

"She definitely gave me that tough love when I needed it the most.”

'SHOCKING TO SEE MYSELF LIKE THAT'

Collier had always been into fitness, as he was an athlete through high school and college, and was even named a track All-American.

But during his nine-month hospital stay, he lost 70 pounds.

“I hadn’t seen myself look that skinny since I was like probably in like the eighth grade," Collier shared.

“It was shocking to see myself like that.”

Collier said he had always loved the gym and that lifting was one of his favorite things to do.

Despite his injuries, he realized that his palm was still capable of holding bars - though he remained trepidatious about using his leg.

“Everything I did, I was very cautious in the beginning," he shared.

After his release from the hospital, Collier went to occupational and physical therapy to make sure he was continuing to gain strength.

“I was pushing myself a little bit more,” Collier said of going to the gym in addition to his therapies.

“All of those little things helped me start to rebuild my body and started to gain back the size, gain back the weight … More or less it was about me really taking care of my body.”

'REBUILD WHAT I GOT'

As far as his health goes, Collier said he drinks on occasion but doesn’t smoke. He remains focused on taking care of his body.

When he got back into training, he was excited to “rebuild what I got."

"I ain’t got everything," he said, "but rebuild what I got.”

“Mentally, it helped me because I still wasn’t 100 percent okay upstairs.

"But going into the gym, it made me feel normal for the fact that I was able to lift and do things.

“It made me feel better on the inside as far as my injuries … didn’t mean as much, as far as making me feel ashamed of them.

Collier said that the shame of his injuries took time to overcome.

“I can’t walk around with some sign on my head that says ‘Injured Vet,'" he said.

"So it took me a long time to start wearing shorts. I used to always keep my hand in my pocket because I didn’t want people to stare.

“But in the gym I never felt like that.”

OVERCOMING OBSTACLES

Collier's recovery has helped him forge new paths.

Shortly after returning home from the hospital in March 2010, he began his master's degree in education, graduating in 2012.

Then, in 2013, he began teaching history at Maple Heights High School, where he also coaches track.

In addition, Collier began competing as a bodybuilder.

He became the first wounded/partial amputee veteran to earn an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness pro card in 2016.

“It’s been a great journey," he said.