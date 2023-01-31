COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them find the person responsible for the death of an infant from 2009. Police had gotten a call around 7:16 a.m. on February 1, 2009 that a baby was not breathing. Officers arrived at a residence on Delray Road, and 3-month-old Logan Holley was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he died less than an hour later.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO