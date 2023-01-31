ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person shot near Linden Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in officer involved shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, an adult male, fled from police during a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police looking for tips to solve case of baby's death in 2009

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them find the person responsible for the death of an infant from 2009. Police had gotten a call around 7:16 a.m. on February 1, 2009 that a baby was not breathing. Officers arrived at a residence on Delray Road, and 3-month-old Logan Holley was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he died less than an hour later.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second suspect arrested in Bucks Platinum shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at a Columbus night club which resulted in one death and four others injured. Jermaine Westbrook was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of felonious assault for his alleged involvement in an altercation that turned fatal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH

