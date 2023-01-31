Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSYX ABC6
Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
WSYX ABC6
Person shot near Linden Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
WSYX ABC6
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
WSYX ABC6
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in officer involved shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, an adult male, fled from police during a...
WSYX ABC6
CCS security team looking for solutions after 8th gun found in school since September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
WSYX ABC6
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
WSYX ABC6
Police looking for tips to solve case of baby's death in 2009
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them find the person responsible for the death of an infant from 2009. Police had gotten a call around 7:16 a.m. on February 1, 2009 that a baby was not breathing. Officers arrived at a residence on Delray Road, and 3-month-old Logan Holley was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he died less than an hour later.
WSYX ABC6
Homicide detectives investigating after child arrives at hospital with serious injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police's Homicide Unit is investigating a case of suspicious injury/possible neglect after two-year-old child was brought to Nationwide Children's Hospital with visible injuries late Saturday night. Police were advised by hospital staff that the child arrived in a state of cardiac arrest, and at...
WTRF
Ohio baby died in bathtub from drowning because mother left child unattended, corner says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from...
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice for East Palestine following train derailment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials have issued an evacuation notice for people living within a mile of the derailment. Around 8 p.m. Sunday night DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to deploy to the area to assist local authorities. In a statement,...
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
Second suspect arrested in Bucks Platinum shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at a Columbus night club which resulted in one death and four others injured. Jermaine Westbrook was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of felonious assault for his alleged involvement in an altercation that turned fatal […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fairfield County School Locked Down after Man with Gun Fires Shots
Fairfield county – Police surrounded Ridgeview Junior High School around 10 am this morning after reports of shots fired at the school. When police arrived they found a person shot with a gun and unresponsive. Muliple police departments arrived on the scene and a lockdown and sweep occurred inside...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
WSYX ABC6
2 injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
