American Airlines to add daily nonstop flight to New York from Des Moines in June

By From Des Moines Register staff
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
Des Moines International Airport will get a second daily nonstop flight to New York June 2, the airport has announced.

American Airlines will provide the new service, departing from Des Moines at 6:30 a.m. local time and arriving in at New York's LaGuardia Airport at 10:10 a.m. EST, the airport said in a news release. It said the airliner will be a 76-seat Embraer ERJ-175. According to American's schedule, a return flight will be available leaving New York at 6 p.m. EST and arriving in Des Moines at 8:10 p.m. local time.

Currently, the only airline providing daily nonstop service from Des Moines to New York is Delta, with a flight departing at 7:12 a.m. local time and arriving at LaGuardia at 11 a.m. EST. Delta also provides a daily nonstop evening flight from LaGuardia to Des Moines.

Currently, American's service between LaGuardia and Des Moines requires a stopover in Chicago, Washington or Charlotte, North Carolina.

The airport said American currently provides nonstop service from Des Moines to six other cities: Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix and Washington. It also provides a seasonal nonstop flight to Miami.

“New, nonstop service is a win for passengers and a win for our state,” Kevin Foley, executive director of the Des Moines Airport Authority, said in a statement. “Connectivity is essential for a vibrant economy; this new service demonstrates the growing demand for leisure and business air service in Central Iowa.”

For 2022, passenger traffic at the airport grew to 96% of that for 2019, the last full year of operations before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Iowa, cutting traffic by nearly 70%, according to airport figures. The airport is preparing to build a new terminal to handle expected additional growth.

