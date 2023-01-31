2023 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Participants Announced

All-Star Weekend in the NBA is right around the corner and after the Slam Dunk Contest participants were revealed recently, we now have our first look at who will be participating in this year’s Rising Stars Challenge.

The Rising Stars Challenge is a showcase that takes place every single year during All-Star Weekend, highlighting the next generation of stars in this league. This year, the event is set for Friday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET. in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For the second straight season, the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars will feature a three-game mini-tournament among four teams comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and NBA G League Players

Here are the 28 players set to participate in this year’s event:

Sophomores: Jose Alvarado (NOP), Scottie Barnes (TOR), Josh Giddey (OKC), Jalen Green (HOU), Quentin Grimes (NYK), Bones HYland (DEN), Evan Mobley (CLE), Trey Murphy III (NOP), Alperen Sengun (HOU), Franz Wagner (ORL)

Rookies: Paolo Banchero (ORL), Jalen Duren (DET), AJ Griffin (ATL), Jaden Ivey (DET), Walker Kessler (UTA), Bennedict Mathurin (IND), Keegan Murray (SAC), Andrew Nembhard (IND), Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU), Jeremy Sochan (SAS), Jalen Williams (OKC)

G League: Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (MEM), Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Scotty Pippen Jr. (LAL)

This year’s player pool consists of 10 second-year players, 11 rookies and 7 different G League players, two of which are currently on two-way contracts.

The honorary coaches for the event will be Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry and Deron Williams.

