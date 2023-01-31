Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Knicks Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Anthony Davis is available.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Manhattan to face off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is on the injury report.

However, he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be available to play.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable Tuesday."

The NBA Champion forward had missed 20 games in a row and then returned to play in two games.

He didn't play in Monday's 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Through 27 games, Davis has remarkable averages of 26.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest (he is also shooting 58.4% from the field).

He is in his fourth season with the Lakers and helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

So far this year, the Lakers have struggled and are currently 23-28 in 51 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games.

The Lakers are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 10-16 in the 26 games they have played on the road.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-24 record in 51 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are 12-13 in the 25 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Last season, the Lakers and Knicks both missed the NBA Playoffs.