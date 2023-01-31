ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

AILEY II, THE NEXT GENERATION OF DANCE LED BY FRANCESCA HARPER IN HER SECOND SEASON AS ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
communitynewspapers.com

Performers Named for 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival

The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the upcoming 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival on Saturday, March 11 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event is sponsored by the City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation to highlight talented young people from the Miami Beach area. “The...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year wins New Car from Kendall Toyota

Since 2011, Kendall Toyota has donated a brand new car to the Teacher of the Year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. This year during the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year event, fifth-grade teacher Don Clerveaux was selected as the winner and took home the grand prize. Clerveaux...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy