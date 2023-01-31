AILEY II, THE NEXT GENERATION OF DANCE LED BY FRANCESCA HARPER IN HER SECOND SEASON AS ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Read full article on original website
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Performers Named for 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival
The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the upcoming 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival on Saturday, March 11 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event is sponsored by the City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation to highlight talented young people from the Miami Beach area. “The...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year wins New Car from Kendall Toyota
Since 2011, Kendall Toyota has donated a brand new car to the Teacher of the Year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. This year during the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year event, fifth-grade teacher Don Clerveaux was selected as the winner and took home the grand prize. Clerveaux...
Comments / 0