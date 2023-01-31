Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with domestic assault in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a Marshall Police Officer was dispatched to a residence in Marshall on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for a report of a physical disturbance. A victim stated Harley David Tinsley had allegedly yelled at him for a cell phone being too loud. A verbal argument allegedly ensued and Tinsley charged him and pushed him against a wall and began choking him.
ktvo.com
Macon driver caught with cocaine, meth after striking overpass
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was caught with illegal drugs and a gun after striking a railroad overpass. It happened on Wednesday in Macon. Police identified the driver as Zachary Ryan Fink, 19, of Macon. Officers said they got a report that a red Jeep had struck...
northwestmoinfo.com
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
kttn.com
Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County
A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Man Gets Bond Hearing Date on Felony Weapons Charge
A Gallatin man facing a felony charge in Grundy County Court now has a scheduled bond appearance hearing. Court documents say Ashton Chad Arndt faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Records list that charge from January 8. The court set Arndt’s bond at 15 thousand dollars...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Seeking Tips In Wheel Theft
Authorities in Livingston County are seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, that stole four wheels and tires off a pickup truck that had broken down near the junction of U.S. Highway 36 and Route K. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, January 30...
kttn.com
Man dies in grain bin on farm south of Unionville
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead after being trapped inside a grain bin on February 3rd. The man was identified as 61-year-old Bryan Reckrodt. The Putnam County E-911 Center received a report in the afternoon of a man trapped inside a grain bin about three-quarters full of soybeans on a farm south of Unionville near Lemons on Highway 5. The man was located about an hour and 40 minutes later.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Eighty-six calls for service were handled by Chillicothe police officers Thursday. Some of the calls included follow-ups on investigations, reports of loose animals, traffic stops, business checks, and paper service. Kansas City police recovered a stolen pistol from here and a suspect was in custody. 2:13 pm, Officers assisting Children’s...
ktvo.com
Body of man found after almost 2-hour search of grain bin in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — After an almost two hour search Friday afternoon, the body of a man was found in a grain bin in Putnam County. The Putnam County E-911 Center received the call just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.
kchi.com
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
kchi.com
Cameron Child Injured In Clay County Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Clay County left a two-year-old child with minor injuries. The crash occurred at about 4:55 pm on I-35 near Liberty. State Troopers report both vehicles were northbound and entering heavy traffic. 45-year-old Casey McKinley of Lathrop slowed and was struck from behind by 22-year-old Mackenzie M Wyatt of Cameron. The drivers were not injured, but a child in the Wyatt vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The child was properly restrained.
northwestmoinfo.com
Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
bethanyclipper.com
St. Joseph man leads officers on chase
Harrison County, MO: A St. Joseph man was arrested on numerous traffic charges Tuesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Bethany, according to the Highway Patrol. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
KCTV 5
One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
kttn.com
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
