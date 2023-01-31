ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT

A Marshall man has been charged with domestic assault in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a Marshall Police Officer was dispatched to a residence in Marshall on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for a report of a physical disturbance. A victim stated Harley David Tinsley had allegedly yelled at him for a cell phone being too loud. A verbal argument allegedly ensued and Tinsley charged him and pushed him against a wall and began choking him.
MARSHALL, MO
ktvo.com

Macon driver caught with cocaine, meth after striking overpass

MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was caught with illegal drugs and a gun after striking a railroad overpass. It happened on Wednesday in Macon. Police identified the driver as Zachary Ryan Fink, 19, of Macon. Officers said they got a report that a red Jeep had struck...
MACON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified

The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County

A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
MARSHALL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Man Gets Bond Hearing Date on Felony Weapons Charge

A Gallatin man facing a felony charge in Grundy County Court now has a scheduled bond appearance hearing. Court documents say Ashton Chad Arndt faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Records list that charge from January 8. The court set Arndt’s bond at 15 thousand dollars...
GALLATIN, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Authorities Seeking Tips In Wheel Theft

Authorities in Livingston County are seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, that stole four wheels and tires off a pickup truck that had broken down near the junction of U.S. Highway 36 and Route K. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, January 30...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man dies in grain bin on farm south of Unionville

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead after being trapped inside a grain bin on February 3rd. The man was identified as 61-year-old Bryan Reckrodt. The Putnam County E-911 Center received a report in the afternoon of a man trapped inside a grain bin about three-quarters full of soybeans on a farm south of Unionville near Lemons on Highway 5. The man was located about an hour and 40 minutes later.
UNIONVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Eighty-six calls for service were handled by Chillicothe police officers Thursday. Some of the calls included follow-ups on investigations, reports of loose animals, traffic stops, business checks, and paper service. Kansas City police recovered a stolen pistol from here and a suspect was in custody. 2:13 pm, Officers assisting Children’s...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Two Jail Booking For Livingston County

Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO
kchi.com

Cameron Child Injured In Clay County Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Clay County left a two-year-old child with minor injuries. The crash occurred at about 4:55 pm on I-35 near Liberty. State Troopers report both vehicles were northbound and entering heavy traffic. 45-year-old Casey McKinley of Lathrop slowed and was struck from behind by 22-year-old Mackenzie M Wyatt of Cameron. The drivers were not injured, but a child in the Wyatt vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The child was properly restrained.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
KEARNEY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
bethanyclipper.com

St. Joseph man leads officers on chase

Harrison County, MO: A St. Joseph man was arrested on numerous traffic charges Tuesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Bethany, according to the Highway Patrol. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao

The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
MACON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Arrest Report

A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy