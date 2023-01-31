ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

utv44.com

Mobile Police: Man shot near Warsaw Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Sunday morning confirmed a male victim was shot near Warsaw Avenue and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment. No suspect has been taken into custody. Additional details will be released when information becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Semmes Police Department, a man has been shot at the K&J Beauty Supply store on Moffet Road. It happened Friday evening; police say the incident began as an argument between two unidentified men. Police say one man then shot the other; the...
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

BCSO: Two-year-old medevacked after being hit by car

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says a two-year-old child has been hit by a car in the Elsanor area. Around 2:15pm units were called to the Price Grubbs Road area just north of Highway 90. The Sheriff's office says the child was transported by...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Semmes PD: Traffic stop nets woman with marijuana, meth, $45k in cash

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Semmes Police, on January 17, 2023, Semmes Police stopped a vehicle on Moffett Road just west of Schillinger Road for a traffic violation. The officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers then discovered a...
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

UMS-Wright student wins 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held this morning, Friday, Feb. 3rd, at the Baker High School Auditorium. 51 elementary and middle school students from public, private, and parochial schools competed in the contest.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Awesome weekend weather continues

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The weekend will continue to be dry with more sun than clouds Sunday. Tonight will be chilly with widespread 40s, but tomorrow will feature plenty of afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild with highs in the 70s....
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Wawa convenience stores and gas stations come to Mobile in 2023

Wawa, a privately held, family-owned chain of more than 980 convenience retail and food service stores, will be breaking ground on multiple locations in Mobile in 2023, with stores opening in 2024. The first Wawa opened in Folstom, Pennsylvania, in 1964. It now has locations throughout New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland,...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Archdiocese of Mobile announces new Superintendent

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi has announced that Chad Barwick has been selected as the next Superintendent/Director of Catholic Education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile. “Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile. He was raised in Montgomery and as...
MOBILE, AL

