Fortuna, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested

On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
lostcoastoutpost.com

THEY GOT THE BLOTTER: 2,400 Tabs of Acid Confiscated, Along With Weed and Cash, During Hydesville Traffic Stop Today, Sheriff’s Office Says; One Arrested

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On February 2, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hydesville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old John Joseph Roche, was found to be...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

HSCO investigates 'suspicious circumstances' after child reports being followed by man

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking into what some are considering a potential child abduction attempt in McKinleyville. On Sunday, HCSO deputies responded to a home on Nelson Way in McKinleyville, where residents reported their daughter was followed and approached by a suspicious man in a green car while she was walking in the neighborhood. The girl reportedly screamed and ran away from the man, after which her parents contacted authorities.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans, City of Rio Dell Offer Free ‘Clean CA Dump Vouchers’ to Residents

Caltrans, the City of Rio Dell, and Recology Eel River announced Dump Day vouchers for residents will be handed out Wednesday, February 8 at Fireman’s Park parking lot in Rio Dell. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region

When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Crash on Harris at L in Eureka

One-way traffic control is in effect on Harris near L Street in Eureka after this maroon SUV struck the back of a white vehicle about 12:10 p.m., according to Patrick Cherry, a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic is moving very slowly through the area. Consider using another route. Please remember...
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Public Health Reports Two New COVID Deaths

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, a resident in their 50s and another over the age of 80, since its last report Jan. 25. One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database, six people are currently hospitalized...
kymkemp.com

Demolition Preparations for the Lloyd Building Will Impact Foot and Motor Traffic

During the December 20, 2022 M6.4 earthquake, the Lloyd Building sustained significant damage, in addition to historic damage to and deterioration of the structure. In consultation with a structural engineer, the City of Eureka determined the building to be a danger to passersby and first responders, ultimately necessitating its demolition. As such, the City is preparing for demolition of the Lloyd building in the coming weeks.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday

A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

50 Miles from the Freeway: A Few Good Men

Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist living in Eureka, California. Her monthly syndicated column, 50 Miles from the Freeway, is about rural healthcare. This year – 2023 – will be focused on mental health access and resiliency. To learn more, suggest a topic or share your story, contact her via her website www.lindastansberry.com.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Coast Central Donates $6,000 to Northern Humboldt High School Projects

Coast Central announced that Arcata High and McKinleyville High Schools recently received donations for athletic projects through its sponsorship program. Arcata High had requested funds for a new portable scoreboard that could be used at all soccer and softball games. Principal Ron Perry stated, “Our previous scoreboard was unrepairable, and a long-term replacement could not be installed in time for our girls’ softball season this year. Additionally, our soccer teams had never had a scoreboard. Coast Central came through for our student athletes big-time.” The school received $3,000 from CCCU.
ARCATA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California

Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Historic Eureka building set for demolition due to earthquake damage

EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's historic Lloyd Building will be demolished later this month due to damage sustained during the December 2022 earthquake, according to city officials on Friday. Officials said the damage from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake combined with preexisting historic damage led to the building being deemed a...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka

In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

What Would You Do ‘In My City’?

In the spirit of supporting some of the vast variety that exists in our Humboldt County artists, here is a chance to see a recently released music video from folks who live among us. Two local musicians, 2Tank and Eddy Montana, filmed In My City, the video above, mostly in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

