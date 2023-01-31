Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
krcrtv.com
Suspect found with drugs after officials caught them parked in a no-parking zone
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — A woman was caught with drugs early this morning after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office saw her parked in a no-parking zone. The HCSO said around 1 a.m. officials noticed a parked car at the Fields Landing boat ramp. Deputies contacted Katherine Erin Carlson, who...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THEY GOT THE BLOTTER: 2,400 Tabs of Acid Confiscated, Along With Weed and Cash, During Hydesville Traffic Stop Today, Sheriff’s Office Says; One Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On February 2, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hydesville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old John Joseph Roche, was found to be...
krcrtv.com
Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Two Men were Arrested in the Pine Hill Area After Search Yields Multiple Weapons
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 30, 2023, at about 9 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Shelter in Place for Nearby Residents] Multiple Stabbing Victims Near Hayfork, CPR in Progress
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, fire personnel, and medical personnel as well are rushing to a crime scene where multiple people reportedly have been stabbed at a residence off of Wildwood Road near Hayfork. A deputy on scene reported over the scanner, that one person has a laceration. One...
krcrtv.com
HSCO investigates 'suspicious circumstances' after child reports being followed by man
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking into what some are considering a potential child abduction attempt in McKinleyville. On Sunday, HCSO deputies responded to a home on Nelson Way in McKinleyville, where residents reported their daughter was followed and approached by a suspicious man in a green car while she was walking in the neighborhood. The girl reportedly screamed and ran away from the man, after which her parents contacted authorities.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans, City of Rio Dell Offer Free ‘Clean CA Dump Vouchers’ to Residents
Caltrans, the City of Rio Dell, and Recology Eel River announced Dump Day vouchers for residents will be handed out Wednesday, February 8 at Fireman’s Park parking lot in Rio Dell. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible.
kymkemp.com
Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region
When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
kymkemp.com
Crash on Harris at L in Eureka
One-way traffic control is in effect on Harris near L Street in Eureka after this maroon SUV struck the back of a white vehicle about 12:10 p.m., according to Patrick Cherry, a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic is moving very slowly through the area. Consider using another route. Please remember...
kymkemp.com
Medical, Vision and Dental Clinic in Fortuna on February 24, 26
Join the discussion! For rules visit: https://kymkemp.com/commenting-rules. Comments system how-to: https://wpdiscuz.com/community/postid/10599/
North Coast Journal
Public Health Reports Two New COVID Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, a resident in their 50s and another over the age of 80, since its last report Jan. 25. One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database, six people are currently hospitalized...
kymkemp.com
Demolition Preparations for the Lloyd Building Will Impact Foot and Motor Traffic
During the December 20, 2022 M6.4 earthquake, the Lloyd Building sustained significant damage, in addition to historic damage to and deterioration of the structure. In consultation with a structural engineer, the City of Eureka determined the building to be a danger to passersby and first responders, ultimately necessitating its demolition. As such, the City is preparing for demolition of the Lloyd building in the coming weeks.
kymkemp.com
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
kymkemp.com
50 Miles from the Freeway: A Few Good Men
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist living in Eureka, California. Her monthly syndicated column, 50 Miles from the Freeway, is about rural healthcare. This year – 2023 – will be focused on mental health access and resiliency. To learn more, suggest a topic or share your story, contact her via her website www.lindastansberry.com.
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Donates $6,000 to Northern Humboldt High School Projects
Coast Central announced that Arcata High and McKinleyville High Schools recently received donations for athletic projects through its sponsorship program. Arcata High had requested funds for a new portable scoreboard that could be used at all soccer and softball games. Principal Ron Perry stated, “Our previous scoreboard was unrepairable, and a long-term replacement could not be installed in time for our girls’ softball season this year. Additionally, our soccer teams had never had a scoreboard. Coast Central came through for our student athletes big-time.” The school received $3,000 from CCCU.
tourcounsel.com
Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California
Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
krcrtv.com
Historic Eureka building set for demolition due to earthquake damage
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's historic Lloyd Building will be demolished later this month due to damage sustained during the December 2022 earthquake, according to city officials on Friday. Officials said the damage from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake combined with preexisting historic damage led to the building being deemed a...
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
kymkemp.com
What Would You Do ‘In My City’?
In the spirit of supporting some of the vast variety that exists in our Humboldt County artists, here is a chance to see a recently released music video from folks who live among us. Two local musicians, 2Tank and Eddy Montana, filmed In My City, the video above, mostly in...
Comments / 0