Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WOWK
Stevenson wows Coliseum crowd again in WVU’s rout of OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia sought to prove itself as an NCAA Tournament team. While it still has some work to do, they made quite the statement with a 93-61 victory over Oklahoma. Erik Stevenson headlined a night of career games for the Mountaineers with a career-high 34 points,...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Odds of Making the NCAA Tournament
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference. Although that is far from a spectacular record, the Big 12 is by far the most challenging conference in the nation and West Virginia has one of the hardest schedules in the college basketball.
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s 2023 Schedule Game-By-Game
The Big 12 Conference officially revealed the 2023 slate for their 14 members on Tuesday afternoon. West Virginia, who is considered to have one of the toughest schedules in the league, finally learned their nine conference opponents for the upcoming campaign. Though it may be February, it is never too...
Tucker grew up a WVU fan, enjoyed recent visit
Wheeling (WV) Central specialist Eli Tucker is on the Mountaineers' radar. The 2024 kicker and punter was invited up to Morgantown for a Junior Day visit this month, and came away raving about his time. "Everything was incredible," Tucker told EerSports. "The time the coaches and staff took to make...
WBOY
Carey, Hostetler to be inducted into WV Sports Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s winningest women’s basketball coach and one of the university’s most storied quarterbacks will officially be enshrined in the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, the WVSWA announced Friday. Retired WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and two-time Super Bowl champion...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton Make Presence Felt in Low Scoring Shrine Bowl
LAS VEGAS – Even though the East-West Shrine Bowl may have started off a bit slow with only a field goal on the board through one half of play, both West Virginia players were able to make their presence felt early. After not receiving that many looks during practices...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
Fairmont family establishes scholarship for Fairmont State student-athletes
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One Marion County family has donated $25,000 to create a scholarship for Fairmont State University student-athletes. The Mary Jo and Coach Rusty Elliott Endowed Athletic Scholarship is intended to retain established players to ensure they can complete their degrees. “The most important thing for any...
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU professor speaks on privilege in Appalachia
A WVU professor held a webinar Tuesday day about Appalachia’s history of exclusion and exploitation, as part of the university’s Honoring Diversity Series. Sarah Powell, an adjunct professor with the College of Applied Human Sciences, spoke of her West Virginian upbringing and how teaching in rural parts of the state pointed her studies in an Appalachian-focused direction.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
wajr.com
Diversified Energy Opens Bridgeport Headquarters of Next LVL Energy, a gas well retirement company
Bridgeport, W.Va. – Diversified Energy, a natural gas production company, has announced the opening of NxtLvl Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy focused on asset retirement. The Bridgeport location will allow efficient plugging rig deployment and provide industry-leading training for staff development. “Diversified Energy’s continued investment in well-planned...
Bridgeport police looking for man related to shoplifting incident
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to the public to identify the man pictured below in reference to a shoplifting complaint, according to a post on their Facebook.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
US 50 single-lane closures to begin Monday
Closures are set to take place on US Route 50 in Harrison County starting Monday, Feb. 6.
Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22
Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
Comments / 0