KCTV 5
Fans enjoy “Royals Rally” replacement for FanFest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local sports fans couldn’t watch the Chiefs this weekend, but that didn’t mean the local professional sports scene was quiet. The Royals hosted “Royals Rally” on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. “Royals Rally” replaces FanFest. That means fans received the chance to...
KCTV 5
Warm and spring-like conditions will wrap up the weekend
It’s hard to believe it’s the heart of winter! Warm and spring-like temperatures will wrap up the weekend. Most of us will push to the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. Winds also take a lighter approach today, from the west to northeast 5-10 mph. A treat for sure. This is 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday night lows will be pleasant, dropping to 37 degrees.
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area. The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High...
KCTV 5
A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region! Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35. Should see intervals of clouds with a few peeks of sun during the day. For winter standards, Saturday night temperatures will be just fine as we only dip to 30 degrees. You will notice that stronger wind begins to loosen up this evening into the overnight.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
KCTV 5
Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV) - Two missing children from Clay County, Missouri, were found in a grocery store in Highland Springs, Florida. Officers with the Highland Springs Police Department found the missing 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The mother, 35-year-old...
KCTV 5
75-year-old KCK woman involved in single-car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman was involved in a single-car crash on Saturday evening. The crash occurred in Andrew County on Route T heading eastbound. The woman suffered serious injuries after driving off the south side of the road and struck an embankment. The...
KCTV 5
Mayor wants to close World Market parking lot at night in response to Westport violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After the latest high-profile shooting in Westport, the Kansas City mayor has some suggestions as the entertainment district continues to struggle with violent incidents. A woman was shot and killed overnight in the World Market parking lot at Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue early Friday...
KCTV 5
Silver Alert canceled after 79-year-old OP man found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a 79-year-old Overland Park man was found in a neighborhood close to his residence. Police said that Frank Iams was last seen on foot near the 9600 block of Wedd Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m. Iams is a...
KCTV 5
Missouri dispensaries begin recreational marijuana sales early on Friday after receiving licenses
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KCTV 5
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. According to the KCKPD, it happened in the 5200 block of Georgia Ave. They said no officers were injured. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating. It...
KCTV 5
Shooting in Westport area kills 20-year-old woman, sparks call for action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third shooting in Westport since July and Kansas City’s 15th homicide for the year has people weighing in on what Kansas City should be doing differently. Westport is a destination for many on a sunny day but not everyone feels safe returning for...
KCTV 5
No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored all 15 of his points in the second half as No. 13 Iowa State rolled past No. 8 Kansas 68-53 on Saturday. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings. Tamin Lipsey added eight rebounds and 10 assists.
KCTV 5
Smithville Fire District rescues homeowner from Saturday afternoon fire
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters with the Smithville Area Fire Protection District rescued a homeowner from a fire Saturday afternoon. A reported house fire was called in to Smithville firefighters at 3:30 p.m. Saturday near NE 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue. The homeowner reported that his living room was...
KCTV 5
Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue. KCPD said a call came in regarding a shooting at 1:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a male and...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.
KCTV 5
Crash kills pedestrian on U.S. Highway 40
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Independence killed a pedestrian Sunday night. It happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway at 36th Terrace. The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash and said after the Camry struck the pedestrian, the pedestrian was struck again by two unidentified vehicles traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 40.
