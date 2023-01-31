Beyond Leather: Wool, Cashmere, and Shearling Handbags

Items featured are independently selected by editors. Products purchased through our links may earn us a commission.

Not only are the days short and the nights long, these are also our coldest months. If you’ve looked at the weather recently (and who hasn’t?), you’ll see much of the United States is experiencing a particularly cold, wet, and icy winter.

What I’m saying is that it’s the right time of year for a little pick me up…perhaps one in the form of a new handbag.

While leather and canvas are among the handbag’s most popular materials, wool - including cashmere - is having a major moment this season, offering a soft luxuriousness that’s fresher and more tactile than the usual materials. Wool radiates not just warmth, but texture. Though rich with visual interest, wool can offer a certain insouciance as well. A devil-may-care attitude that is the mark of true style.

These ten handbags represent my favorites of the season.

The Row’s Large Glove Bag in Cashmere , $1850 -The Row has made its name in quintessential classics that will never go out of style. This season’s large cashmere glove bag in a perfectly elegant shade of camel does not disappoint. Soft and lush, this can easily become a go-to bag winter season after winter season.

Loro Piana’s Small Puffy Pouch in Silk Cashmere , $2625 - If you know cashmere, then you already know Lora Piana is in a category of its own. Made from a cashmere silk blend with agate and cedarwood details, their deep blue/green “Peacock eye” shade works just as well for day as for evening.

Fendi Baguette Fendi

Fendi Baguette Re-Edition in Multicolor Astrakhan , $7200 - I don’t know about you, but I vividly remember the chokehold the Fendi Baguette had on fashionistas in the early 00’s, largely as a result of Sex and The City’s influence. Fendi’s reissuing of this archived style for the bag’s 25th anniversary is a riotous celebration of colorblocked fur - vibrant, modern, and abstract.

Prada Shearling and Saffiano Mini Pouch , $1650 - Sometimes you just want a cute little bag, and Prada’s mini-pouch fits the bill. The coquettish aesthetic is only enhanced by the bag’s soft Orchid Pink colorway. Feel free to carry this into the early days of spring.

YSL Puffer Small Chain Bag in Merino Shearling and Lambskin , $3800 - As the saying goes, the classics are classic for a reason, and it’s hard to beat the iconic vibes of YSL’s lambskin and shearling handbag. The chain adds a bit of rock and roll while the bag itself is the perfect size for everyday use that doesn’t feel too precious to run a quick errand or take the kids to school.

Balenciaga Furry Hourglass Small Handbag , $3000 - Perhaps it’s my nostalgia for Bubble Tape commercials (“6 feet of bubblegum!”), but I love a vibrant, bright, unabashed bubblegum pink. This fuzzy Balenciaga handbag is meant to be noticed. And I’m going to tell you a secret…bright pink is a neutral too.

Coach Tote 28 in Signature Shearling , $895 - After years of being dismissed as out of style, Coach is experiencing a resurgence, especially for those who value quality over designer labels. Coach is the standard for a brand that offers high-end luxury at a more accessible price point. This signature shopper tote in a luscious shade of dusty purple perfectly captures the “contemporary heritage” feel of the brand.

Burberry winter bag Burberry

Burberry Check Mohair Blend Small TB Bucket Bag , $3490 - Though I have mixed feelings about the Burberry runway these days, one thing I don’t have mixed feelings about is this handbag. Featuring an oversized plaid pattern in raised, fluffy mohair, I love how this bucket bag practically murmurs, “This old thing? I found it at the vintage flea market.”

Gucci GG Small Marmont Shoulder Bag , $2550 - I firmly believe here’s no such thing as too much color. Gucci’s multicolored houndstooth wool shoulder bag is a fever dream that reminds me of spring flowers and psychedelic mushrooms. This is a shoulder bag for someone who likes to mix it up; for someone who wants to stay true to their roots…but with a twist.

Elleme Paris Raisin Shearling Amber Bag , $545 (approximate Euro currency conversion) - I love the color amber as well as a softly structured, slouchy bag, so how could I do anything but adore this shearling handbag. With a very friendly price point, Elleme’s style is the definition of looking good without trying too hard…a lesson we can all use sometimes.