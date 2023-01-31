ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

24 indicted in cross-country marijuana distribution case

By Ben Mitchell
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244AEw_0kXhy9b500

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twenty-four defendants were charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in a 99-count indictment. According to the indictment, between 2016 and June 2022, thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from a small store called Fast Pack & Ship in Fresno, California, to many locations across the country, including the Capital Region of New York.

Two of the suspects who were allegedly involved in shipping the drugs were Dwight A. Singletary II and McKenzie Merrialice Coles, both of New York. Recipients of the packages in the Capital Region included David Singletary; Lawrence Mumphrey; Deandre Caldwell; Rosemary Coles; Niara Banks; Jazell Shuler; Toqwanda Ketchmore; Victor Turner; JuneAllyson Osman; Consanga Harris; and LaFay Pearson.

Edibles containing THC were also shipped from Fast Pack & Ship and allegedly sold in the Capital Region. Police executed search warrants at “knock spots” including on 5th Avenue in Troy, where marijuana products were sold through a slot in the door.

Police: Albany man involved in two recent Lark Street shootings

During the course of the investigation, firearms and ammunition were seized at “knock spots” and residences belonging to those who ran them, including David Singletary and Lawrence Mumphrey. Both are alleged to have been prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition as previously convicted felons.

Proceeds from drug sales were allegedly laundered through money transfers, transportation and delivery of cash, and real estate transactions. Cash and money orders were deposited into various bank accounts, including accounts in the names of Dwight Singletary’s companies, DAS Empire, Inc. and Daddy D’s Boutique, and McKenzie Coles’ company, M.M.M.C. Management, Inc.

Real estate transactions include Dwight Singletary and Coles’ purchases of two residents in Fresno for $820,000. Money from marijuana proceeds also went into renovating properties owned by Dwight Singletary and DAS Empire in the Capital Region, some of which were later sold, including a residence on 5th Avenue in Troy.

Malta woman accused of setting fire to her home

The indictment also alleges that Lawrence Mumphreypossessed three-large caliber rifles, a handgun, and 79 rounds of ammunition in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. Deandre Caldwell allegedly possessed a handgun in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

The indictment contains forfeiture allegations seeking forfeiture of seven properties in Fresno and the Capital Region, over $300,000 in cash and funds seized from bank accounts; several vehicles, including a 2021 Mercedes G63 and a 2021 Mercedes S580; over $500,000 worth of jewelry, including a Patek Philippe watch worth over $114,000; luxury items, including a chinchilla fur vest; and firearms and ammunition.

The defendants who have appeared in court have been released on conditions pending trial except for Dwight Singletary, David Singletary, and Lawrence Murphy, who were detained. The following 17 defendants are being charged with the following crimes and face the following minimum and maximum terms of imprisonment on the most serious counts:

Defendant Age Charges Min/Max
Dwight A. Singletary II, aka “Nutt” and “Mike Jones” 40 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Maintaining a drug-involved premises. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Transactions in criminally derived property. Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
McKenzie Merrialice Coles, aka “Kenzie” 35 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Transactions in criminally derived property. Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
David Singletary, aka “DB” 36 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. Maintaining a drug-involved premises. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
Isiah Ti-Quan Clements, aka “Zay” 35 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
Lawrence Mumphrey, aka “L” 43 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Maintaining a drug-involved premises. Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Minimum:15 years Maximum: Life
Latrice Mumphrey 41 Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Maximum: 20 years
Deandre Caldwell, aka “Dilli,” “Dillinger,” and “Dre” 30 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
Rosemary Coles 70 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
Kristle Walker, aka “Demii” 30 Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. False statements. Maximum: 20 years
Niara Banks, aka “Nie” 31 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Maximum: 20 years
Jazell Shuler 34 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
Toqwanda Ketchmore, aka “Quannie” 28 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
Victor Turner 58 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
JuneAllyson Osman, aka “Juney” 57 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
LaFay Pearson, aka “Lala” 21 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Maximum: 20 years
Consanga Harris, aka “Sondy” 62 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
Alyssa June White 29 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Maximum: 20 years
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suffern ‘smoke shop’ raided for selling cannabis to minors

SUFFERN – Law enforcement in Rockland County raided a smoke shop at 28 Lafayette Avenue in the Village of Suffern on Thursday, February 2, and arrested two people on charges of criminal sale of marijuana to adults and juveniles. Suffern Police began receiving information about the shop in the...
SUFFERN, NY
CBS New York

New York state trooper accused of writing 2 dozen fake traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York state trooper is facing felony charges, accused of writing false traffic tickets - at least 24 of them - including one written last March to a man who had died earlier in the day. He patrolled busy highways in Westchester, where there's no shortage of people speeding and committing other infractions, but investigators allege State Trooper Edward Longo tried to boost his productivity by writing phony traffic tickets. "I don't think that this officer, if he's guilty of these charges, was thinking very clearly about this. It just seems so reckless," said retired NYPD Det. Phil...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mailman caught delivering kilos of cocaine from his truck while on the clock: cops

A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said. Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday after the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said he delivered at least three packages of cocaine to addresses across Brooklyn in December. The probe began after authorities searched a package originating from the Caribbean destined for Bedford-Stuyvesant and found that it contained about two kilograms of cocaine, Special Agent Kyle Knieste said in court papers The package, which has a street value of about $60,000 according...
BROOKLYN, NY
newsnationnow.com

NYC woman killed by fentanyl ‘had everything to live for’

(NewsNation) — When people talk about the drug epidemic in America, they might refer to it as a crisis of addiction, a crisis of opioids or a crisis at the border. To Sassan Ghahramani, it’s a crisis of murder. “They don’t talk about what happens between when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hoboken Man Arrested, Charged in Cocaine Sales Operation

HOBOKEN, NJ - A “months long” investigation by the Hudson County Narcotics Task Force and the Hoboken Police Department has led to the arrest of Michael Cruz, 31, Hoboken, in relation to the sale of illegal drugs.   According to a statement by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, during the course of the investigation, Cruz sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple dates in December 2022 and January 2023. A court authorized search warrant of Cruz’s apartment on Washington Street was executed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which resulted in the  recovery of more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine. The street value of the drugs recovered throughout this investigation is approximately $7,000.  Cruz is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); three counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 500 Feet of Public Property; five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 1,000 Feet of a School; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute. Cruz is currently being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his  first court appearance.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

64 Clark Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $15,000

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 64 Clark Road, Bedford, NY 10506 in Bedford is listed at $15,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BEDFORD, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy