QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. “I think I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy,” said Starr as she met her birth siblings. “Very in shock but so happy. I now have three sisters and three brothers.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO