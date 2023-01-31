Read full article on original website
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Rival Team "Pushing Hard" To Acquire NBA SuperstarOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
Coffee Times brewing up local support to compete with big chains
Coffee Times co-owner Jeremy Cripps doesn't fear another coffee option just 100 feet away. He's welcoming the new neighbors, while appreciating his loyal customers.
Phoenix police investigating large property theft for NFL Experience
Police are investigating a theft of over $100,000 worth of property for the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix.
Rents in Tucson area settle down
Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Wells died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”
As Maricopa County evictions rise to 2008 levels, Arizona named most popular state to move to in 2022
PHOENIX - The number of evictions in Maricopa County rose in January to levels not seen since September 2008, despite Arizona becoming the most popular state to move to in 2022. According to court records, there were 7,031 eviction filings last month. It's a 13% increase from January 2019, which...
These 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Food Shops Are Now Closed
A wide selection of food and drink businesses called it quits at the start of the new year. So far, a kombucha seller, seafood restaurant, and gourmet marketplace have all closed throughout the Valley. Here are your recent metro Phoenix restaurant and food business closures. All About the 'Booch. All...
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
Phoenix woman meets birth family for the first time
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. “I think I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy,” said Starr as she met her birth siblings. “Very in shock but so happy. I now have three sisters and three brothers.”
Arizona Renaissance Festival returns to East Valley on Saturday
PHOENIX — Arizona’s 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval amusement park with a 16th-century European village atmosphere. The festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday through April 2, taking place in Gold Canyon in the foothills of Superstition Mountains located off US 60.
Phoenix company using 3D technology to build homes
Phoenix company using 3D technology to build homes
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
Aphasia Center of Tucson broken into, equipment stolen
The Aphasia Center of Tucson was broken into over the weekend, with several items stolen including laptops.
Phoenix-area venues battle for concerts
The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix. $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday.
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
A mega list of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Tucson this year 💘
Love is in the air, Tucson! Valentine’s Day may be less than two weeks away, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a romantic date with your boo or a self-care day for yourself. 💖. No matter how you celebrate, here are a few ideas on how...
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft
Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. M Culinary is the main caterer for the event. They have cooks at their headquarters in Scottsdale preparing food now through next week. Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
