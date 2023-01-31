ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roselawgroupreporter.com

Rents in Tucson area settle down

Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Wells died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Food Shops Are Now Closed

A wide selection of food and drink businesses called it quits at the start of the new year. So far, a kombucha seller, seafood restaurant, and gourmet marketplace have all closed throughout the Valley. Here are your recent metro Phoenix restaurant and food business closures. All About the 'Booch. All...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman meets birth family for the first time

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. “I think I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy,” said Starr as she met her birth siblings. “Very in shock but so happy. I now have three sisters and three brothers.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Renaissance Festival returns to East Valley on Saturday

PHOENIX — Arizona’s 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval amusement park with a 16th-century European village atmosphere. The festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday through April 2, taking place in Gold Canyon in the foothills of Superstition Mountains located off US 60.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix company using 3D technology to build homes

Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. M Culinary is the main caterer for the event. They have cooks at their headquarters in Scottsdale preparing food now through next week. Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Lawmakers say...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area venues battle for concerts

The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix. $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft

Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. M Culinary is the main caterer for the event. They have cooks at their headquarters in Scottsdale preparing food now through next week. Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
