A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently Closing
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here
WVU Cancer Institute and UHC partner to bring advanced radiation oncology to Harrison County; Doddridge County native to lead the transition
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Advanced radiation oncology services and clinical trials will soon be available in Bridgeport, allowing patients from Harrison and surrounding counties to receive cancer care closer to home. The WVU Cancer Institute is partnering with WVU Medicine United Hospital Center to expand radiation oncology services...
WVU Dept. of Ophthalmology acquires state-of-the-art technology for simulation lab
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Last month, West Virginia University’s Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences installed two pieces of new, state-of-the-art equipment in its simulation lab, giving students and residents the best firsthand training experience they can get before they even operate on a real patient. Residency...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council, department heads to hold work session on FY24 budget
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont City Council will meet with city department heads next week to hold at least one work session regarding the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024. The city is required to have a budget laid out and submitted to the state for...
Keeping the memories alive: Alumni honor now-closed high schools in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the area’s old high schools are long gone, folks across Clarksburg are still keeping in touch with their classmates and keeping memories alive through alumni events. Some schools work to organize yearly reunions while others focus on specific classes to do reunions...
Birth announcements
STICKLE — A son, Greyson Paul Stickle, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Jan. 23, 2023, in Bridgeport to Tiffany Siders and Richard Stickle of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Linda Siders and Paul Siders of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are James Patton Jr. of Stonewood and Kimberly Wilson of Clarksburg.
Volunteers pick up debris along West Virginia roadways
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Donning a bright reflective vest, orange garbage bags in his back pocket and a trash grabber in his hand, Wayne Worth walked along US Route 250 between downtown Fairmont and Barrackville picking up roadway debris. He was joined by a small group of volunteers who...
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m. All skill levels. Bring own chess board if you have one. Justin Crawford, CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead
As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 93-61 win over Oklahoma. The Mountaineers moved a game ahead of the Sooners in the Big 12 standings as Erik Stevenson hit six 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 34 points.
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 93-61 pasting of Oklahoma. The Mountaineers broke a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners on the strength of Erik Stevenson's 34 points and James Okonkwo's 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kedrian Johnson had an otherworldly +39 rating as he scored 16
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament.
