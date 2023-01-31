Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Wet weather into Wednesday, drier later
SEATTLE - You can expect rounds of wet weather into Wednesday. Fewer showers are forecast Thursday and Friday with sunny skies by next Saturday. Highs today will lift into the upper 40s. Cloudy skies will blanket the region. Scattered lowland rain and mountain snow will be ongoing this afternoon. By...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Showers throughout the weekend; snow in the Cascades
SEATTLE - The weekend is here, and sloppy weather will continue. Highs were above average again Friday with the airport warming to 50 degrees under blustery conditions. Check out some of Friday's top wind gusts through 4:45 p.m: Whidbey Island hit 60 mph!. Let's get right into the Weather Headlines…....
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Wet and windy Friday afternoon ahead
Seattle - A storm system will push through Western Washington Friday bringing rain, gusty wind, and mountain snow. Rain will start just after sunrise on the Washington Coast and push inland throughout the day as a strong low pressure system pushes north into Vancouver Island. The strongest wind associated with...
q13fox.com
Unsettled weather continues into the start of the work week
Seattle - Temperatures Saturday finishing several degrees above average for many locations across Western WA. SeaTac hit 52 making that now three days in a row above normal. Overnight temperatures will hang on the slightly warmer side again landing in the low 40s for the metro area. Skies are cloudy with a chance for a few showers.
q13fox.com
The Seattle Boat Show kicks off Friday
The Seattle Boat Show opens Friday at and runs through Feb. 11. The event is in its 76th year and will feature nearly 300 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
q13fox.com
Emerald Eats: Bar Sur Mer features fresh, sustainable eats
SEATTLE - Bar Sur Mer, the latest restaurant opened by award-winning chef Eric Donnelly, features a mix of cold plates and cocktails in the Greenwood neighborhood. On the menu, you can find anything from a Yuzu-sparked salad to charred Mediterranean mackerel. Chef Donnelly, and his restaurants, have been recognized both...
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested for attacking, groping woman in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for reportedly attacking and groping a woman in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood. Police were called to a business near N 56th St and Kirkwood Pl N at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, responding to an assault call. An employee at the store told police the suspect entered the business’s restricted area, punched her and groped her.
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
q13fox.com
Seattle homicide detectives investigate after a man was found dead on Aurora Ave.
SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in North Seattle on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were driving on Aurora Ave. N in the Bitter Lake area at around 8:00 a.m. when they were flagged down by someone on the side of the road.
KING-5
Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup
SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
