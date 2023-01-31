ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Wet weather into Wednesday, drier later

SEATTLE - You can expect rounds of wet weather into Wednesday. Fewer showers are forecast Thursday and Friday with sunny skies by next Saturday. Highs today will lift into the upper 40s. Cloudy skies will blanket the region. Scattered lowland rain and mountain snow will be ongoing this afternoon. By...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Showers throughout the weekend; snow in the Cascades

SEATTLE - The weekend is here, and sloppy weather will continue. Highs were above average again Friday with the airport warming to 50 degrees under blustery conditions. Check out some of Friday's top wind gusts through 4:45 p.m: Whidbey Island hit 60 mph!. Let's get right into the Weather Headlines…....
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Wet and windy Friday afternoon ahead

Seattle - A storm system will push through Western Washington Friday bringing rain, gusty wind, and mountain snow. Rain will start just after sunrise on the Washington Coast and push inland throughout the day as a strong low pressure system pushes north into Vancouver Island. The strongest wind associated with...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Unsettled weather continues into the start of the work week

Seattle - Temperatures Saturday finishing several degrees above average for many locations across Western WA. SeaTac hit 52 making that now three days in a row above normal. Overnight temperatures will hang on the slightly warmer side again landing in the low 40s for the metro area. Skies are cloudy with a chance for a few showers.
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

The Seattle Boat Show kicks off Friday

The Seattle Boat Show opens Friday at and runs through Feb. 11. The event is in its 76th year and will feature nearly 300 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
q13fox.com

Emerald Eats: Bar Sur Mer features fresh, sustainable eats

SEATTLE - Bar Sur Mer, the latest restaurant opened by award-winning chef Eric Donnelly, features a mix of cold plates and cocktails in the Greenwood neighborhood. On the menu, you can find anything from a Yuzu-sparked salad to charred Mediterranean mackerel. Chef Donnelly, and his restaurants, have been recognized both...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested for attacking, groping woman in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood

SEATTLE - A man was arrested for reportedly attacking and groping a woman in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood. Police were called to a business near N 56th St and Kirkwood Pl N at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, responding to an assault call. An employee at the store told police the suspect entered the business’s restricted area, punched her and groped her.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KING-5

Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup

SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA

