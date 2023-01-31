Read full article on original website
OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”
Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members,...
Oswego County Joins Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.
8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH
OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
Oswego Native Dr. Mary Walker Receives Two Federal Honors
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego Town Historian George DeMass announced the late Dr. Mary Walker – Oswego native, Civil War surgeon, women’s rights activist and abolitionist – will receive two new honors by the federal government. Dr. Walker been selected as one of five women to be honored by...
Local Agencies Partner To Offer Senior Driver Information
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County! The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E. First St., Oswego.
Free Virtual Disability Awareness Training
UTICA, NY – A free virtual Disability Awareness Training session is being offered on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network (SCION) Grant.
Women In Trades Looks To Connect, Bridge Gaps In Fields
OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life. The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.
National Wear Red Day® Brings Awareness Of Women’s No. 1 Health Threat
SYRACUSE, NY — The American Heart Association is rallying women in Central New York to take charge of their health on Friday, February 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day. Today’s event helps launch February as American Heart Month.
New Yorkers Invited to Participate In Winter FEBRUARY 15 Canalway Challenge
WATERFORD, NY – The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is inviting New Yorkers to take part in a special winter fitness challenge, the “FEBRUARY 15 Canalway Challenge.”. Participants pledge to complete 15 miles by walking, running, hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing during the month of February to earn...
Studies: Then And Now!
To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. News Media-2009-Developing story: Cornell report released, finds OCDSS to be overworked. News Media-2009- Cornell reports find DSS understaffed. News Media-2009-Workers juggle record caseloads. 2016-News Media-Oswego County DSS looking to boost efficiency-“A process analysis and staffing and compensation study at the Oswego County department of...
Oswego County Veterans’ Services Offers Satellite Hours In Oswego And Pulaski
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is holding weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans. A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
Girl Scouts Of NYPENN Pathways Kicks Off 2023 Cookie Season
Syracuse, NY — Girl Scout Cookie time is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies from council to council. Today, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways(GSNYPENN) kicks off its 2023 cookie season as individuals and troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
The NYS Cancer Services Program Saves Lives
Cancer screening can save lives. It can find cancer early when treatment works best, and screening for cervical and colorectal cancer can also stop cancer from starting. In the last year, the CSP served over 23,000 people across the State, providing screening and follow-up tests, referral to treatment, and client support through case management services.
Black History Month Exhibit Opens In NYS Capitol
ALBANY – Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the 2023 Black History Month exhibit in the New York State Capitol places a spotlight on the first Black elected officials to serve New York in the State Legislature, their legislative priorities, and accomplishments. The exhibit is located in the Governor’s Reception Room on the Capitol’s second floor and will run through the end of February.
Celebrate National Wear Red Day®
SYRACUSE: Following is an announcement from the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse on National Wear Red Day:. WHAT: A celebration of National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women. WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023. 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Southwest Community Center. 401 South Avenue, Syracuse. WHO:. Kate...
Registration Open for Young Boater Safety Certification Course February 18
Syracuse, NY – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Central New York Boat Show have announced the return of the New York State Young Boater Safety Certificate Course to the Central New York Boat Show. The free course certifies youth ages 10 to 17 to legally operate a motorized...
A Champion For New York’s Dairy Farmers, Senator Gillibrand Announces Dairy Priorities For 2023 Farm Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing her dairy priorities for the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill negotiations. A leading champion for New York’s dairy farmers, Gillibrand is announcing the reintroduction of her bipartisan Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would empower dairy farmers to be key players in reviewing proposals that could change Class I milk pricing by requiring the United States Department of Agriculture to hold national hearings to review Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMO).
This Week With Claudia
WASHINGTON, DC – Following is a weekly newsletter from U. S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:. Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This week, to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we reintroduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. This legislation is anti-woke and pro-science. It ensures equal opportunity for women and girls to compete fairly and succeed in athletics, just as I did when I was growing up.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Students Named To SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List
MORRISVILLE, NY – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that local students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Kathryn...
