Utica, NY

Oswego County Today

OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”

Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH

OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Free Virtual Disability Awareness Training

UTICA, NY – A free virtual Disability Awareness Training session is being offered on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network (SCION) Grant.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Women In Trades Looks To Connect, Bridge Gaps In Fields

OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life. The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Studies: Then And Now!

To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. News Media-2009-Developing story: Cornell report released, finds OCDSS to be overworked. News Media-2009- Cornell reports find DSS understaffed. News Media-2009-Workers juggle record caseloads. 2016-News Media-Oswego County DSS looking to boost efficiency-“A process analysis and staffing and compensation study at the Oswego County department of...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Veterans’ Services Offers Satellite Hours In Oswego And Pulaski

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is holding weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans. A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Girl Scouts Of NYPENN Pathways Kicks Off 2023 Cookie Season

Syracuse, NY — Girl Scout Cookie time is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies from council to council. Today, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways(GSNYPENN) kicks off its 2023 cookie season as individuals and troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

The NYS Cancer Services Program Saves Lives

Cancer screening can save lives. It can find cancer early when treatment works best, and screening for cervical and colorectal cancer can also stop cancer from starting. In the last year, the CSP served over 23,000 people across the State, providing screening and follow-up tests, referral to treatment, and client support through case management services.
Oswego County Today

Black History Month Exhibit Opens In NYS Capitol

ALBANY – Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the 2023 Black History Month exhibit in the New York State Capitol places a spotlight on the first Black elected officials to serve New York in the State Legislature, their legislative priorities, and accomplishments. The exhibit is located in the Governor’s Reception Room on the Capitol’s second floor and will run through the end of February.
ALBANY, NY
Oswego County Today

Celebrate National Wear Red Day®

SYRACUSE: Following is an announcement from the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse on National Wear Red Day:. WHAT: A celebration of National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women. WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023. 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Southwest Community Center. 401 South Avenue, Syracuse. WHO:. Kate...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

A Champion For New York’s Dairy Farmers, Senator Gillibrand Announces Dairy Priorities For 2023 Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing her dairy priorities for the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill negotiations. A leading champion for New York’s dairy farmers, Gillibrand is announcing the reintroduction of her bipartisan Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would empower dairy farmers to be key players in reviewing proposals that could change Class I milk pricing by requiring the United States Department of Agriculture to hold national hearings to review Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMO).
WASHINGTON STATE
Oswego County Today

This Week With Claudia

WASHINGTON, DC – Following is a weekly newsletter from U. S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:. Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This week, to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we reintroduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. This legislation is anti-woke and pro-science. It ensures equal opportunity for women and girls to compete fairly and succeed in athletics, just as I did when I was growing up.
WASHINGTON STATE
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023

On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

