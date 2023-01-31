ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaGWc_0kXhxNuD00
Photo Submitted

Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. WWS has already provided state-of-the-art facilities to multiple facets of the entertainment industry including tour rehearsal facilities for musical stars, production facilities for diverse content creators to produce live-streaming events, music videos, commercials, episodic television series, and feature films.

“It feels like opening ‘Disneyland’, but for entertainment production professionals and A-list stars,” said Kelly Frey, CEO and President of WWS. “The first word we hear from artists and production companies visiting our facility is ‘Wow.’ We wanted to create not just a functional production environment but also a safe-haven for A-list entertainers. We even designed a Speakeasy around a vintage 1920’s era solid wood bar that our guests can use for meetings, events, or relaxation onsite,” added Mr. Frey. “Forget about the warehouses and industrial soundstages of the past. WWS is much more like a five-star hotel venue that happens to have the soundstages and ancillary production space A-list performers and international production companies need to produce their entertainment content securely and in comfort.”

WWS acquired the former world headquarters of Saturn and invested millions of dollars into a complete renovation. The result is a beautiful, unique entertainment production complex with production services and amenities customized to provide a high-end experience for each client.

The luxury entertainment campus provides:

  • Thousands of square feet of luxurious production facilities, green rooms, and professionally decorated artist suites
  • A variety of stages ranging in scale for music tour rehearsals, TV, and film production – designed to provide an exceptional experience
  • Beautifully decorated gathering spaces that exude luxury and exclusivity; including opulent atriums designed to impress and inspire. Perfect for entertainment professionals and industry events
  • Private 70-seat theater with state-of-the-art audio equipment that is ideal for screening dailies or creating intimate performances
  • Acres of private parking for personnel and production equipment with easy access to major Interstate highways
  • Onsite medic and security personnel supported by state-of-the-art technology (including campus-wide facial recognition cameras and software-driven access)

“Tennessee is home to a thriving entertainment industry, and we support companies such as WWS that invest in growing our state’s footprint in entertainment,” said Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“The opening of WWS signals Tennessee’s trending growth and competitiveness in the entertainment sector on both a local and national level,” said Bob Raines, Executive Director for the Tennessee Entertainment Commission. “WWS will not only leverage Tennessee’s internationally renowned music industry, but also service the influx of television and motion picture professionals interested in producing the next generation of entertainment content.”

“Spring Hill is excited to welcome WWS and its CEO, Kelly Frey, into our community,” said Jim Hagaman, Mayor of Spring Hill. “This investment from WWS will create an impact far beyond job creation and economic growth.”

WWS is already planning expansion, adding additional soundstages onsite in Spring Hill in response to industry demand while investigating expansion to other entertainment-centric cities in need of the luxury-branded facilities curated by WWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dickson County Source

Dolly Parton Receives Gold Certification for Two Songs

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr....
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Makes Nashville Debut at TPAC May 2-7

Single tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Tennessee Performing Arts Center announce that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s ALADDIN will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in TPAC’s Jackson Hall on Tuesday, May 2, and play a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, May 7.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. The Harpeth Hotel will serve as host to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round, welcoming 20 local songwriters to the stage of the Riverside Ballroom where they will perform original songs and compete for a spot in the annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The judging panel will include Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and Nashville-based recording artist and former NBC “The Voice” Finalist, Patrick Thomas.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Nashville Soccer Club Mascot Tempo the Coyote Launches Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club for 2023 Season

Nashville Soccer Club announced that Tempo the Coyote, the club’s official mascot, has launched Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club as part of his month-long birthday celebrations. Tempo the Coyote’s Band, which is now on sale here, is a kids club for young Nashville SC fans of all ages to become an official band member led by frontman Tempo the Coyote. In the wild, a group of coyotes is called a ‘band,’ so music knowledge or skills are not required for membership.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

2023 Events at Municipal Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201. The Royal Comedy tour will feature Bill Bellamy, Special K, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Sleezy Evans. Find...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers

The Nashville Predators is hosting their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA – 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL’s Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country On Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville

Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 12. Special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists – Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time at LukeBryan.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Road and Lane Closures 2-2-8,2023

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 On-call sign repair/replace. MM 208, Nightly...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Dickson County Source

4 Places to Buy Flowers for Your Sweetheart

Sending Valentine’s Day flowers became a tradition in the 17th century, according to lovingly.com. And roses have long been a symbol of love because they are the favorite flower of Venus, the Goddess of Love. Flowers each have their own meaning, the language of flowers being called floriography. Their...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention held Jan. 19-21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Forty-nine fairs received...
TENNESSEE STATE
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
976
Followers
3K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy