Gainesville, FL

Gators legend Steve Spurrier being honored with street naming

By David Rosenberg
 2 days ago
Florida legend Steve Spurrier is getting a street named after him on Feb. 10, according to the Alachua Chronicle.

A ceremony will take place to unveil Steve Spurrier Way at the Head Ball Coach’s restaurant, Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille. The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. EST at the Celebration Pointe Promenade. The Grille released a press statement through the Chronicle to announce the news on Jan. 17.

“Steve Spurrier Way will run through the heart of Celebration Pointe, just as the legend himself runs through the heart of Gator Nation,” according to the release. “On hand to celebrate the street unveiling will be local and state dignitaries, as well as many Gator legends, including Coach Spurrier. The event is open to the public.”

Spurrier’s presence in Florida has been undeniable for nearly six decades. He won the Heisman Trophy as the Gators’ quarterback in 1966 and returned to the Swamp to begin his coaching career 12 years later after a decade in the NFL. His 11-year run as Florida’s head coach began in 1990 and ended in 2001 after a national championship, six SEC championships, five SEC Coach of the Year Awards and the program’s second Heisman Trophy winner.

After coaching South Carolina to historic success (and a stint with the Orlando Apollos before the Alliance of American Football went under), Spurrier returned to Gainesville to create his restaurant in 2020. It has since become one of the most successful restaurants in the country. His success

“This is a great honor and I want to thank the Florida Gators, Celebration Pointe, and my team at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille for making it happen,” Spurrier said. “Only the best coaches, like Don Shula, Bobby Bowden, and Coach Fulmer in Tennessee, usually get this honor, and I’m glad to join them.”

