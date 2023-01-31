Read full article on original website
These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. That means that many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.
Food Stamps: Will Latest Public Health Emergency (PHE) Declaration Affect SNAP Benefits?
The latest public health emergency (PHE) went into effect this month (and will stand until April), but SNAP recipients may see a reduction in their monthly benefits shortly, regardless. Emergency...
White House considering declaring a public health emergency on abortion
Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra shared on Monday that there is a possibility the Biden administration declares a public health emergency on abortion.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
msn.com
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
MedicalXpress
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans—but there may be a way to keep many of them insured
Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making it as easy as possible to enroll—and that convenience especially matters for young, healthy and low-income people. Those are the key findings of a recent study I conducted with Myles Wagner, an economics Ph.D. student.
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday updated the list of medicines and drugs it recommends to treat exposure to radiological and nuclear emergencies for the first time since 2007. The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting…
AOL Corp
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Washington Examiner
Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government
Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
Opioids don’t do enough for chronic pain sufferers. Expand alternative treatments | Guest Opinion
The search for alternative treatments for chronic pain has begun to push the very boundary of what constitutes treatment, physician Haider Warraich writes.
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
msn.com
The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.
How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
