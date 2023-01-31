Read full article on original website
Central Florida leaders hold vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National and state lawmakers led a candlelight vigil over the weekend to honor and reflect on the life of Tyre Nichols who died after being beaten by former Memphis police officers. Chanting the name Tyre Nichols and holding up candles, dozens of demonstrators descended on Lake...
Florida social media influencers entertain millions by observing the weird, wacky things in the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us love a good viral video. Some of those videos make us laugh, cry or simply leave us scratching our heads as to what we just witnessed. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or anywhere else, these videos can rack up of millions of views and become viral sensations.
Car belonging to missing Florida Lyft driver found in North Carolina after chase, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida has been found in North Carolina after a high-speed chase, according to officials. South Florida authorities shared on social media Thursday that no one has been able to reach Gary Levin since Monday, Jan....
How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
Florida Disney workers union votes against company’s contract offer
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida Disney workers union voted to reject a contract offer from the company on Friday, sending both groups back to the bargaining table. According to a release by the Service Trades Council Union, which represents about 45,000 workers, 96% of union members voting chose to oppose the wage offer, which would have presented a $1 raise for most workers.
Florida weighs mandating menstrual cycle details for female athletes
CLAIM: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is requiring all female student-athletes in the state to provide detailed information about their periods in order to compete in organized sports. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Florida High School Athletic Association is weighing the recommendation from an advisory committee, but no final decision has been...
Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
Chilly weather ahead as cold front brings winds to Central Florida
A cold front pushed into Central Florida today and dropped the temps quickly, bringing most areas some rain. But tonight, the front is moving south and taking all the rain with it. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temps will be...
LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours. Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. [TRENDING: Become...
91-year-old Florida sports official runs last game, will retire after 47-year career
BITHLO, Fla. – Talk about dedication —Thursday night, after decades on the fields and courts of all sorts of sports, 91-year-old Joe Galvan officiated his last high school basketball game, looking back on a 47-year career. We caught up with Galvan, who told us being a referee in...
