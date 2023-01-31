ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

click orlando

Central Florida leaders hold vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National and state lawmakers led a candlelight vigil over the weekend to honor and reflect on the life of Tyre Nichols who died after being beaten by former Memphis police officers. Chanting the name Tyre Nichols and holding up candles, dozens of demonstrators descended on Lake...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Florida Disney workers union votes against company’s contract offer

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida Disney workers union voted to reject a contract offer from the company on Friday, sending both groups back to the bargaining table. According to a release by the Service Trades Council Union, which represents about 45,000 workers, 96% of union members voting chose to oppose the wage offer, which would have presented a $1 raise for most workers.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida weighs mandating menstrual cycle details for female athletes

CLAIM: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is requiring all female student-athletes in the state to provide detailed information about their periods in order to compete in organized sports. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Florida High School Athletic Association is weighing the recommendation from an advisory committee, but no final decision has been...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours. Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. [TRENDING: Become...
ORLANDO, FL

