Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Delaware Gazette
Holding criminals accountable for their actions
I read an article last week on Nbc4i.com about a recent criminal case that was prosecuted by the Columbus city attorney. The Columbus city attorney’s office prosecutes misdemeanors and traffic offenses (crimes not punishable by prison and are not felonies). By way of comparison, our Delaware city prosecutor’s office prosecutes the misdemeanor and traffic offenses that occur in Delaware County. My office, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutes the felonies (crimes punishable by prison) that occur in Delaware County.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program Announced
ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three (3) scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One (1) $2,000.00 for a student attending a 4-year university; One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending a 2-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member. Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, or Wyandot.
crawfordcountynow.com
Interim Law Director back in custody
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has learned that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in the custody of The Crawford County Jail for violating the terms of his community control. Gernert’s arrest comes just one day before the deadline to declare his candidacy for the elected position of Law Director.
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
NBC4 Columbus
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
MSNBC
A new Martin Luther King-themed cop car is shockingly tone-deaf
Police in Columbus, Ohio, are rolling out a new cruiser this month to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.” It’s a crude attempt at improving the image of police at a time when the country is reeling from shock from yet another awful spectacle of officers killing a Black American.
WOUB
Ohio officials react to reports of a Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children.
Queer Columbus: Hilliard schools lawsuit threatens safety of kids
Eight families are for allowing teachers to wear rainbow Pride badges that read “I’m here.” The lawsuit claims that to wear these badges is “to specifically solicit from children as young as 6-years-old, private, intimate conversations about sexual behaviors.”. Queer kids are asked to grow up...
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Kennedy Center Arts Integration Professional Development Workshops free for local educators
MANSFIELD―The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each workshop will take place from 4:30-7:30 PM, with the February 16 workshop in the Ballroom of the Renaissance Theatre, located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield, Ohio. The workshop is an in-person session led by teaching artist Jim McCutcheon. The March 8 workshop is a two-hour, hands-on virtual offering led by Kennedy Center and Focus 5 teaching artist Jamin Carter. The registration fee of $125 for each workshop has been covered for all participants through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council, Charles P. Hahn, CFP, and the Key Bank Foundation.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state. The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. To celebrate, the first 200 guests […]
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio guard member gets probation for threatening to fly plane into Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced to three years of probation after making online threats to fly a plane into the towers of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill in Morgan County, pleaded guilty in...
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
Comments / 0