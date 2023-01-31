Falcons 'Need' to Draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, Says Braves Star

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II wants his college quarterback on his favorite NFL team. Who can blame him?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is going down in history as one of the best players in program history.

And his popularity around Atlanta and the rest of Georgia is at an all-time high after winning a second National Championship in as many years earlier this month.

So much so that Atlanta Braves center fielder and NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris wants him to stay nearby and be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in this year's NFL Draft.

"I think my Falcons need to take him in the first round," Harris said at a recent press conference.

Bennett, 25, isn't your typical quarterback prospect. While his collegiate accolades are impressive, scouts don't believe Bennett's game will translate well into the pros. Perhaps Bennett may be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent worth signing, but using a first-round draft pick on him won't happen.

The Falcons hold the No. 8 pick in this year's draft and aren't expected to go quarterback after taking Desmond Ridder in the third round in 2022. Expect the Falcons to target a pass rusher to help improve from placing 31st in the league in sacks or a cornerback to team up with A.J. Terrell in the secondary.

