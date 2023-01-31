Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals She Has Parasites in Health Update: ‘It’s Pretty Brutal’
Christina Hall has been getting candid with fans about her health, and she recently shared that she is getting treatment for parasites.
Hilarious moment indignant toddler confronts mother over lack of ‘fresh’ milk
A mother captured the hilarious moment her indignant toddler confronted her over the freshness of the milk she was given.The unimpressed three-year-old can be seen with her hands on hips challenging her mother over the quality of her drink in this clip.“I’m not happy now,” little Waliya Mehdi says, before engaging in a heated debate with 32-year-old Fatima.Despite knowing that the milk was, indeed, fresh, Fatima brings the standoff to an end by suggesting she pours it again in front of the toddler.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Parents share story as twin sisters born in different years despite delivery minutes apartCheeky toddler splashes water around as priest tries to baptise herBritish Airways unveils new jumpsuit uniform designed by tailor Ozwald Boateng
Upworthy
Adorable toddler sticks up for her mom at home and doles out financial advice to her elder brothers
Kids sometimes speak the truth in the simplest way possible. They do not know how to mince words and that's the best part about them. In a video uploaded on Reddit, a child had an important point to make to her brother who wanted to eat at Mcdonald's. She says to him, “Why do you want McDonald’s when she didn’t even get paid yet?” He responds, "Ya I want. I was gonna starve." She straight away tells him, "Starve on that's what you can do and that's what you can do." He says, "You starve on." She gets upset and tells him in an angry tone, "Because my ma doesn't have the money yet." Her expressions are just like an adult in the video and it's hilarious to watch it. The video has about 55,000 upvotes and is captioned, "Sticking up for her mum because she hasn't been paid yet."
Your Valentine Will Love These Gifts That Are Literally Made Just For Them
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. Valentine’s Day is almost here and it’s time to start thinking about what you can get your partner to show them how much you care. If you’re looking for something truly unique and special, why not consider a Valentine’s gift that’s individually tailored to your loved one? From custom jewelry boxes to personalized art pieces, there’s something out there that will capture your partner’s heart and show them how much you care.
Complex
A Timeline of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Unhealthy Relationship
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have a worryingly unhealthy dynamic. Rock recently took to Instagram to share that she was expecting a baby. She shared a photo of three different positive Clearblue pregnancy tests via Instagram stories, writing: “Guess how many heart beats?” Instead of responding to his girlfriend’s announcement with words of encouragement, Blueface took a different approach.
'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Took Multiple Items – Including a Harp – from Show's Set
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan isn't letting her days spent on the Never Have I Ever set just live on in her memories. The series lead, 21, exclusively told PEOPLE that there were a few items from the Netflix hit's set that have made it home with her. But one item, in particular, was quite massive.
Man explains how he reads without an ‘internal voice’ after baffling viewers
A TikTok user has left viewers bewildered after he revealed he does not have an “internal voice” in his head, even while reading.Marcel Williams, who creates voice recordings for guided meditation and sensual sessions, explained to his fans how he reads without “hearing a voice” in his mind.In a video posted on Wednesday (1 February), Williams said: “I made a video about how I have no internal voice, and a question I keep seeing is, ‘Well, how do you read?’“Let me explain: I read silently, I read with no voice, I look at words and know what the words mean,...
playtivities.com
Bye, Baby Bunting Printable Lyrics, Origins, and Video
Our childhood memories are filled with the joy of learning nursery rhymes and singing with our parents. Bye, Baby Bunting is a well-loved nursery poem that makes you sing along. But, do you know that you share the same memories with the kids from the 20th century? Yes, that is true.
Comments / 0