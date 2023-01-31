Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'
Jerry Recco says the greatness of Steph Curry has ruined the NBA, because too many players try to replicate Curry’s shooting, and instead makes the game “terrible.”
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
76ers Rumors: Warriors Another Team Linked to Matisse Thybulle
The Golden State Warriors could enter the market for 76ers' Matisse Thybulle.
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks have signed a former Miami Heat player.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’
Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous Decision
One of the strangest stories to be seen, in Portsmouth, Virginia, a 22-year-old female assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls' basketball team filled in for a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers.
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
The center position could be an area of focus as the trade deadline nears.
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
These Four Teams Reportedly Have Interest in Trading for Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard
The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there are sure to be plenty of rumors. The Boston Celtics currently are the best team in the NBA with a 37-15 record and are looking to make their way back to the NBA Finals after losing last year against the Golden State Warriors. Boston swung a ...
NBA Trade Deadline: Latest Sixers Rumors
Is a big move coming? Or will the Sixers try to improve the depth on the team? Plus, a recap of Joel Embiid dominating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
