ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’

Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy