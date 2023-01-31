ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dirksen Parkway Secretary of State office to close for renovations Thursday

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 5 days ago
The Illinois Secretary of State's office on Dirksen Parkway will close Thursday in order for major renovations at the site to begin.

The office shutdown will commence at 5 p.m. and will continue for the next 24-36 months, as the department attempts to complete a full-scale overhaul of the facility, including a new HVAC system. The state's Capital Development Board has provided funding for the $9.3 million project.

As a result of the closure, a temporary SOS office will open at 1650 Wabash Avenue starting Monday at 8 a.m. The new office is of similar size to the Dirksen facility and will offer the same services, such as issuing driver's licenses and IDs, renewing license plate stickers, and registering titles for vehicles.

According to SOS spokesperson Henry Haupt, appointments are still required for issuing and renewals of driver's licenses and IDs, along with behind-the-wheel tests. Any other driver-related transaction does not require an appointment. Those seeking to sign up can log on to ilsos.gov to sign up.

The two other SOS offices in Springfield, at the corner of Klein and Mason Streets and in the Howlett Building south of the Illinois State Capitol, will be unaffected by the closure.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias also recommends that people use the department's online services for faster attention. Services at ilsos.gov include buying license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver's license, ordering a driving record, and renewing a driver's license or ID.

The State Journal-Register

