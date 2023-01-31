As a rout in the price of food commodities from wheat to cooking oil deepens, the cost of products on grocery shelves continues to rise. Almost a year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent grains and other staples soaring to a record, a United Nations’ index of food-commodity costs fell for a 10th straight month in January. The longest falling streak in at least 33 years contrasts with the food inflation that’s worsening a cost-of-living crunch for consumers.

2 DAYS AGO