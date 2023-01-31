Read full article on original website
Employers added 517,000 jobs in January in surprising show of labor market strength
The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job gains had been steadily dropping for months, but January's stunning job...
Food costs are tumbling but shoppers still face soaring bills
As a rout in the price of food commodities from wheat to cooking oil deepens, the cost of products on grocery shelves continues to rise. Almost a year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent grains and other staples soaring to a record, a United Nations’ index of food-commodity costs fell for a 10th straight month in January. The longest falling streak in at least 33 years contrasts with the food inflation that’s worsening a cost-of-living crunch for consumers.
Finley: Don't use my 401(k) to save the world
Oil companies are reporting enormous year-end profits as government-induced shortages drove the price of their products sky high. There are two ways of responding to those record earnings. You can condemn the results as obscene corporate greed reaped at the expense of everyday Americans. Or, if you have an investment...
