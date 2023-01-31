Boys basketball stats: See Northeast Florida's high school leaders through Jan. 31

| TEAM SCORING
| Gms.
| Pts.
| Avg.
| Ponte Vedra
| 19
| 1343
| 70.7
| Temple Christian
| 21
| 1377
| 65.6
| Harvest Community
| 24
| 1552
| 64.7
| Providence
| 23
| 1482
| 64.4
| Seacoast Christian
| 21
| 1351
| 64.3
| Potter's House
| 20
| 1279
| 64.0
| Hilliard
| 21
| 1338
| 63.7
| Mandarin
| 22
| 1390
| 63.2
| Fletcher
| 20
| 1240
| 62.0
| Oakleaf
| 19
| 1178
| 62.0
| Faith Christian
| 20
| 1230
| 61.5
| Ribault
| 22
| 1345
| 61.1
| Impact Christian
| 22
| 1328
| 60.4
| Fort White
| 20
| 1200
| 60.0
| Westside
| 23
| 1378
| 59.9
| TEAM DEFENSE
| Gms.
| Pts.
| Avg.
| Oakleaf
| 19
| 685
| 36.1
| St. Joseph
| 21
| 823
| 39.2
| Paxon
| 21
| 868
| 41.3
| Providence
| 23
| 973
| 42.3
| Orange Park
| 24
| 1032
| 43.0
| Trinity Christian
| 21
| 934
| 44.5
| Nease
| 22
| 989
| 44.9
| Bishop Kenny
| 23
| 1054
| 45.8
| Faith Christian
| 20
| 961
| 48.1
| St. Johns Country Day
| 20
| 969
| 48.5
| Fort White
| 20
| 979
| 49.0
| Hilliard
| 21
| 1030
| 49.1
| Ribault
| 22
| 1086
| 49.4
| Episcopal
| 23
| 1136
| 49.4
| Florida Deaf
| 21
| 1047
| 49.9
| Seacoast Christian
| 21
| 1054
| 50.2
| Impact Christian
| 22
| 1110
| 50.5
| Scoring leaders
| Gms.
| Pts.
| Avg.
| Travon Miller, Temple
| 19
| 520
| 27.4
| Malcolm Warthen, W.Nass.
| 14
| 362
| 25.9
| C.J. Hall, Hilliard
| 20
| 433
| 21.7
| Orel Gray, UC
| 12
| 234
| 19.5
| Brandon DeMartino, FtWhite
| 19
| 361
| 19.0
| Juan Bruce, Fletcher
| 19
| 356
| 18.7
| Kent Jackson, ESJ
| 23
| 421
| 18.3
| Mason Sword, SJA
| 21
| 384
| 18.3
| Conner Bailey, EVA
| 16
| 290
| 18.1
| Cam Cooper, SJCD
| 20
| 362
| 18.1
| Troy Jenkins, Temple
| 14
| 248
| 17.7
| Isaac Broxey, Columbia
| 21
| 361
| 17.2
| Joshua Robinson, Trinity
| 21
| 351
| 16.7
| Bryce Gee, B'side
| 19
| 315
| 16.6
| Harry Reaves, Faith
| 18
| 294
| 16.3
| Jaylen Robinson, Providence
| 23
| 368
| 16.0
| Bol Agu, PHCA
| 17
| 270
| 15.9
| Xavier Colon, RCSA
| 11
| 168
| 15.3
| J'den Golding, Clay
| 20
| 305
| 15.2
| Dylan McCleod, Mandarin
| 20
| 302
| 15.1
| Rebounding
| Gms.
| Reb.
| Avg.
| Troy Jenkins, Temple
| 14
| 183
| 13.1
| Travon Miller, Temple
| 19
| 247
| 13.0
| B.J. Kurz, Westwood
| 12
| 150
| 12.5
| Jordan Keen, Hart
| 10
| 122
| 12.2
| Brett Corbitt, EVA
| 20
| 227
| 11.4
| Jeremiah Ways, W'side
| 20
| 225
| 11.3
| Jordan Anderson, FC
| 22
| 244
| 11.1
| Samuel Osayi, PHCA
| 18
| 194
| 10.8
| Lonnell McCall, FC
| 21
| 205
| 9.8
| Axel Holmquist, Flem.I.
| 18
| 167
| 9.3
| Drew Hand, EVA
| 20
| 182
| 9.1
| O.J. Eziemefe, Kenny
| 22
| 196
| 8.9
| Isaiah Bunso, Harvest
| 21
| 186
| 8.9
| Bryce Gee, B'side
| 19
| 160
| 8.4
| Andrew Hightower, SJCD
| 19
| 159
| 8.4
| Matthew Sutherin, Victory
| 10
| 84
| 8.4
| Free throws
| Gms.
| FT
| FTA
| Pct.
| Brandon DeMartino, FtWhite
| 19
| 69
| 79
| 87
| Kent Jackson, ESJ
| 23
| 74
| 87
| 85
| Bol Agu, PHCA
| 17
| 49
| 58
| 84
| Juan Bruce, Fletcher
| 19
| 35
| 42
| 83
| Mason Sword, SJA
| 21
| 51
| 63
| 81
| Caleb Williams, Ribault
| 20
| 55
| 69
| 80
| C.J. Hall, Hilliard
| 20
| 70
| 89
| 79
| Hampton Riedl, C'side
| 23
| 58
| 74
| 78
| Beza Miller, ESJ
| 23
| 80
| 103
| 78
| Jesse Basse, Fern.B.
| 15
| 27
| 35
| 77
| Malcolm Warthen, W.Nass.
| 14
| 112
| 146
| 77
| Israel Nuhu, PV
| 22
| 60
| 79
| 76
| Zach Bybee, Clay
| 18
| 26
| 35
| 74
| Isaac Broxey, Columbia
| 21
| 73
| 98
| 74
| 3-pointers (min. 35 attempts)
| Gms.
| 3PT
| 3PA
| Pct.
| Brandon DeMartino, FtWhite
| 19
| 54
| 115
| 47
| Brennan Gregoire, B'side
| 19
| 22
| 49
| 45
| Jayden Williams, FC
| 21
| 44
| 99
| 44
| Caleb Williams, Ribault
| 20
| 31
| 71
| 44
| Brian Blue, Hilliard
| 19
| 30
| 72
| 42
| Sam Byers, Trinity
| 21
| 19
| 45
| 42
| Emauri Hampton, E'wood
| 14
| 15
| 37
| 41
| Justin Gist, Kenny
| 23
| 24
| 59
| 41
| Josh Xiang, SJA
| 21
| 33
| 81
| 41
| Juan Bruce, Fletcher
| 19
| 69
| 173
| 40
| Nathaniel Houston, Mandarin
| 21
| 27
| 67
| 40
| C.J. Hall, Hilliard
| 20
| 39
| 97
| 40
| Julian Quintero, Menendez
| 20
| 17
| 42
| 40
| Cole Simmons, PV
| 19
| 27
| 67
| 40
| Garrett Brady, FtWhite
| 19
| 31
| 77
| 40
| Declan McCarthy, ESJ
| 23
| 40
| 99
| 40
