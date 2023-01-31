ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boys basketball stats: See Northeast Florida's high school leaders through Jan. 31

By Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4jen_0kXhwQd300

TEAM SCORING Gms. Pts. Avg.
Ponte Vedra 19 1343 70.7
Temple Christian 21 1377 65.6
Harvest Community 24 1552 64.7
Providence 23 1482 64.4
Seacoast Christian 21 1351 64.3
Potter's House 20 1279 64.0
Hilliard 21 1338 63.7
Mandarin 22 1390 63.2
Fletcher 20 1240 62.0
Oakleaf 19 1178 62.0
Faith Christian 20 1230 61.5
Ribault 22 1345 61.1
Impact Christian 22 1328 60.4
Fort White 20 1200 60.0
Westside 23 1378 59.9

National Signing Day is here: 3 things to know for Northeast Florida's college signings

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Oakleaf soccer on the charge after Evan Bauman scoring blast

Northeast Florida's FHSAA 2022-23 girls basketball district tournament previews

All-FBS Team 2022: See the Jacksonville area's top stars in college football season

TEAM DEFENSE Gms. Pts. Avg.
Oakleaf 19 685 36.1
St. Joseph 21 823 39.2
Paxon 21 868 41.3
Providence 23 973 42.3
Orange Park 24 1032 43.0
Trinity Christian 21 934 44.5
Nease 22 989 44.9
Bishop Kenny 23 1054 45.8
Faith Christian 20 961 48.1
St. Johns Country Day 20 969 48.5
Fort White 20 979 49.0
Hilliard 21 1030 49.1
Ribault 22 1086 49.4
Episcopal 23 1136 49.4
Florida Deaf 21 1047 49.9
Seacoast Christian 21 1054 50.2
Impact Christian 22 1110 50.5
Scoring leaders Gms. Pts. Avg.
Travon Miller, Temple 19 520 27.4
Malcolm Warthen, W.Nass. 14 362 25.9
C.J. Hall, Hilliard 20 433 21.7
Orel Gray, UC 12 234 19.5
Brandon DeMartino, FtWhite 19 361 19.0
Juan Bruce, Fletcher 19 356 18.7
Kent Jackson, ESJ 23 421 18.3
Mason Sword, SJA 21 384 18.3
Conner Bailey, EVA 16 290 18.1
Cam Cooper, SJCD 20 362 18.1
Troy Jenkins, Temple 14 248 17.7
Isaac Broxey, Columbia 21 361 17.2
Joshua Robinson, Trinity 21 351 16.7
Bryce Gee, B'side 19 315 16.6
Harry Reaves, Faith 18 294 16.3
Jaylen Robinson, Providence 23 368 16.0
Bol Agu, PHCA 17 270 15.9
Xavier Colon, RCSA 11 168 15.3
J'den Golding, Clay 20 305 15.2
Dylan McCleod, Mandarin 20 302 15.1
Rebounding Gms. Reb. Avg.
Troy Jenkins, Temple 14 183 13.1
Travon Miller, Temple 19 247 13.0
B.J. Kurz, Westwood 12 150 12.5
Jordan Keen, Hart 10 122 12.2
Brett Corbitt, EVA 20 227 11.4
Jeremiah Ways, W'side 20 225 11.3
Jordan Anderson, FC 22 244 11.1
Samuel Osayi, PHCA 18 194 10.8
Lonnell McCall, FC 21 205 9.8
Axel Holmquist, Flem.I. 18 167 9.3
Drew Hand, EVA 20 182 9.1
O.J. Eziemefe, Kenny 22 196 8.9
Isaiah Bunso, Harvest 21 186 8.9
Bryce Gee, B'side 19 160 8.4
Andrew Hightower, SJCD 19 159 8.4
Matthew Sutherin, Victory 10 84 8.4
Free throws Gms. FT FTA Pct.
Brandon DeMartino, FtWhite 19 69 79 87
Kent Jackson, ESJ 23 74 87 85
Bol Agu, PHCA 17 49 58 84
Juan Bruce, Fletcher 19 35 42 83
Mason Sword, SJA 21 51 63 81
Caleb Williams, Ribault 20 55 69 80
C.J. Hall, Hilliard 20 70 89 79
Hampton Riedl, C'side 23 58 74 78
Beza Miller, ESJ 23 80 103 78
Jesse Basse, Fern.B. 15 27 35 77
Malcolm Warthen, W.Nass. 14 112 146 77
Israel Nuhu, PV 22 60 79 76
Zach Bybee, Clay 18 26 35 74
Isaac Broxey, Columbia 21 73 98 74
3-pointers (min. 35 attempts) Gms. 3PT 3PA Pct.
Brandon DeMartino, FtWhite 19 54 115 47
Brennan Gregoire, B'side 19 22 49 45
Jayden Williams, FC 21 44 99 44
Caleb Williams, Ribault 20 31 71 44
Brian Blue, Hilliard 19 30 72 42
Sam Byers, Trinity 21 19 45 42
Emauri Hampton, E'wood 14 15 37 41
Justin Gist, Kenny 23 24 59 41
Josh Xiang, SJA 21 33 81 41
Juan Bruce, Fletcher 19 69 173 40
Nathaniel Houston, Mandarin 21 27 67 40
C.J. Hall, Hilliard 20 39 97 40
Julian Quintero, Menendez 20 17 42 40
Cole Simmons, PV 19 27 67 40
Garrett Brady, FtWhite 19 31 77 40
Declan McCarthy, ESJ 23 40 99 40

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Boys basketball stats: See Northeast Florida's high school leaders through Jan. 31

Comments / 0

Related
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy