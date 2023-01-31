ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Suspect arrested in Yuma double homicide

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Guadalupe Pelayo, 47, was arrested Monday night after turning himself into Yuma Police in connection to a double homicide.

On Monday, at around 1:21 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 100 block of East First Street for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, two men were found with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, later identified as 41-year-old Francisco Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, identified as 35-year-old Luis Navarrete, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.

An investigation into the shooting remained ongoing, as police had not identified any suspects at that time.

Then, at around 8:24 p.m. Monday night, Pelayo turned himself into the Yuma Police Department, where he was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

As of Tuesday morning, no other information had been released.

