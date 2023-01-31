Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado Invited to NBA Rising Stars Game

Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado have been invited to participate in the NBA's Rising Stars game during the All-Star break.

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans might need to charter a bigger plane for NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Zion Williamson was named an All-Star Game starter last week. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will also need a ride to Utah in a few weeks.

The league has announced that Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado have been invited to participate in the Rising Stars game. Murphy III has also been asked to show off his skills in the NBA's Dunk Contest, as first reported by ESPN's Andrew Lopez. The Rising Stars game will be on Friday, February 9 at 8 PM CST.

Murphy III is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. The Virginia alum did stints in the G-League as a rookie but has really developed over the past year. He has started 37 games and is second on the team in total minutes played this season.

Alvarado (9.5 points, 2.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game) has done more than just develop on the court. The undrafted gem has become a household name in hoops families and even has a signature shoe deal. Some of the most hyped lottery picks in NBA history never got that honor.

Jan 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Rising Stars exhibition will feature a three-game mini-tournament between four squads picked from select NBA rookies, sophomores, and NBA G League Players. All three games will be played to a Final Target Score, which means the game will end on a made basket or free throw rather than time expiring.

The two semifinal games – Game 1 and Game 2 – will be played to a Final Target Score of 40. The final game, featuring the winners, will be played to a Final Target Score of 25 to determine the tournament champion.

Game 1: Team A vs. Team B

Team A vs. Team B Game 2: Team C vs. Team D

Team C vs. Team D Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, and Deron Williams will coach the three NBA teams. Jason Terry will lead the G-Leaguers. The NBA G-League team is set. A draft will sort through the rest of the NBA names to form seven-player rosters.

Jan 20, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA;New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dunks against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Rising Stars Game Player Pool

Rookies: Paolo Banchero, Jalen Duren, AJ Griffin, Jaden Ivey, Walker Kessler, Bennedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray, Andrew Nembhard, Jabari Smith Jr., Jeremy Sochan, Jalen Williams

Sophomores: Jose Alvarado, Scottie Barnes, Josh Giddey, Jalen Green, Quentin Grimes, Bones Hyland, Evan Mobley, Trey Murphy III, Alperen Sengun, Franz Wagner

G-League: Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Scoot Henderson, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Mac McClung, Leonard Miller, Scotty Pippen Jr.

