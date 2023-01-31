Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
Zacks.com
Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ENPH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.82%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.76%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong...
Zacks.com
AON Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Reinsurance & Health Solutions
AON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.89 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 and our estimate of $3.58. The bottom line also climbed 5% year over year. Total revenues of $3,130 million were up 2% from a year ago and beat the...
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Union Pacific (UNP) in Q4 Earnings?
UNP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24, before market open. UNP has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 2.81%. Union Pacific Corporation Price and EPS Surprise. Union...
Zacks.com
World Wrestling (WWE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
WWE - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, total revenues increased year over year due to higher revenue contributions from Media and Live Events, partially offset by lower revenues from the Consumer Products segment. The net income declined year over year.
Zacks.com
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Cosan (CZZ) to Gain From Diversified Business Structure
We issued an updated research report on Cosan Limited on Nov 21. Healthy sugar and ethanol businesses as well as growth opportunities from natural gas and fuel distribution, lubricants and logistics businesses will drive growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Why Should Investors Add Cosan’s Stock to...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Zacks.com
Will Graco Inc. (GGG) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
GGG - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 1.52%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
ETF Asset Report in January: International Tops
The year 2023 recorded the best January in four years. The S&P 500 (up 5.6%), the Dow Jones (up 2%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 10.3%) and the Russell 2000 (up 8.4%) – all gained handsomely past month (as of Jan 30, 2023). Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes, thanks...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Jumps 7.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ALTR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $59.11. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.6% gain over the past four weeks. ALTR has been registering solid growth...
Zacks.com
Northrop (NOC) to Repurchase $500M Shares Under ASR Agreement
NOC - Free Report) recently announced an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with the Bank of America. Per the agreement, the company aims to repurchase $500 million of the common stock. The agreement is part of Northrop’s intent to return 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends...
Zacks.com
Flowserve (FLS) to Supply Over 400 Pumps for Aramco's Project
FLS - Free Report) is set to supply more than 400 pumps for Aramco’s Jafurah project, which is constructing one of the largest commercial unconventional gas fields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The engineering, procurement and construction companies Flowserve is working with will utilize a diverse portfolio of...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA): Can Its 9.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LQDA - Free Report) shares rallied 9.7% in the last trading session to close at $7.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
TechnipFMC (FTI) Wins Upto $1B iEPCI Contract From Aker BP
FTI - Free Report) recently won an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI™) contract from Aker BP for its Utsira High Development project. This brings together three separate projects under one comprehensive contract. According to the company, this will be linked to the production platforms of Ivar Aasen...
Zacks.com
5 Dental Supplies Stocks to Buy Amid Recovering Prospects
The COVID-19 pandemic — an unprecedented biological crisis — altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry bore the brunt of the closure of dental practices and lower patient visits due to the risk of exposure to the virus. However, the dental market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and mass vaccinations. Apart from this, rising dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, teledentistry, and an increase in the number of patient visits are likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Going by Market Research Future data available on GlobeNewswire, the global dental industry is expected to reach $60.37 billion by 2023, seeing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.
