ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan reports 6,027 new COVID-19 cases, 245 deaths over past week

By Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBUrf_0kXhwDOq00

The Michigan health department reported 6,027 COVID-19 cases over the past week, an average of 861 cases per day. There also were 245 new reported deaths over the past week.

Michigan now has a total of 3,030,505 cases and 41,690 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. That includes both confirmed and probable cases.

Michigan coronavirus cases: Tracking the pandemic

[ Want to stay up to date on COVID-19 in Michigan and beyond? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter here. ]

mmarini@freepress.com

Comments / 22

David Wale
5d ago

My brothers sisters uncles neighbors daughter took the vaccine and it gave her super powers.

Reply
5
Related
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy

On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Doctor disciplined in 7 states for medical errors still practicing in Michigan

Brian Scott Dutcher Sr., a 34-year-old father of five from Sebewaing, died in 2002, about a week after the radiologist who read the initial CT scan of his brain missed signs of a massive infection — multiple ringlike lesions suggestive of abscesses. Rather than treating him, Dutcher was released from Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon and told to take Tylenol for his headache, his family said.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy