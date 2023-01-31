The second Elwood's Shack is opening soon, and now we know where.

Elwood's Shack owner Tim Bednarski has kept the address of the location for the second Elwood's Shack a secret for the past few months, but as he approaches the opening date, it's now time for an address reveal.

The new Elwood's Shack will be located at 4040 Park Ave. The freestanding building is near the corner of Park and Getwell.

The new restaurant is much larger than the original Elwood's Shack. The building that used to be Consignment Music is close to 5,000 square feet. The original Elwood's Shack is only 1,100 square feet.

The extra space allows for more seating, as well as new offerings such as a coffee bar featuring beans from Memphis roaster Dr. Bean's.

New Memphis restaurants: Órale Tacos & Bakery serves up authentic Mexican fare. Here's a taste.

Things to do in Memphis:Here are 18 Memphis food festivals you won't want to miss in 2023

Bednarski has also hired Memphis Sandwich Clique co-founder Reuben Skahill to be the managing partner of the new location.

Bednarksi said the new location should open at the end of February or in early March.

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining Reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.