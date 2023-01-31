ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The second Elwood's Shack is opening soon, and now we know where.

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCL2V_0kXhwBdO00

Elwood's Shack owner Tim Bednarski has kept the address of the location for the second Elwood's Shack a secret for the past few months, but as he approaches the opening date, it's now time for an address reveal.

The new Elwood's Shack will be located at 4040 Park Ave. The freestanding building is near the corner of Park and Getwell.

The new restaurant is much larger than the original Elwood's Shack. The building that used to be Consignment Music is close to 5,000 square feet. The original Elwood's Shack is only 1,100 square feet.

The extra space allows for more seating, as well as new offerings such as a coffee bar featuring beans from Memphis roaster Dr. Bean's.

New Memphis restaurants: Órale Tacos & Bakery serves up authentic Mexican fare. Here's a taste.

Things to do in Memphis:Here are 18 Memphis food festivals you won't want to miss in 2023

Bednarski has also hired Memphis Sandwich Clique co-founder Reuben Skahill to be the managing partner of the new location.

Bednarksi said the new location should open at the end of February or in early March.

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining Reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news

You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
MEMPHIS, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’

Retired Memphis Police Department Lt. Tyrone Currie, executive director of the 50-year-old Afro American Police Association, laments how far Memphis policing has fallen since 2002 when MPD received national acclaim for its community policing program. “We used to have community substations in every part of the city, with a mission to build a rapport and a relationship with the community that you worked in,” he said. “They got away from it over the years; now you only got one substation left. And you reduced the resources for it. What sense does that make? (Photo of Tyrone Currie: Karanja A. Ajanaku/The New Tri-State Defender Archives)
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FedEx cuts management positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx announced Wednesday that the company would cut 10% of global positions on its officer and director team. “Saying goodbye to longtime colleagues and friends whom we value and respect is extraordinarily difficult,” wrote Raj Subramaniam, the company’s president and CEO. “Unfortunately, this was a necessary action to become a more efficient, agile organization.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy