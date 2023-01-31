ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Summit County Clerk Sandra Kurt files to run for Akron Municipal Court clerk

By Doug Livingston, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

With Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt filing for the same office in Akron Municipal Court, Democrats are again making a run at the last elected office in the city still held by a Republican.

Kurt, who can thank Akron voters for pushing her to victory twice since her 2016 appointment to the county clerk’s office, is up against incumbent Debbie Walsh, who was appointed by the Summit County GOP in 2021 to replace Jim Laria as Akron municipal clerk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7n8D_0kXhwAkf00

Laria, among the longest-serving Republicans in the city, ran the municipal clerk’s office for 25 years before retiring.

With a $4.6 million budget and 43 employees, the municipal courthouse handles 85,000 civil and criminal cases yearly. In addition to Akron, the court serves all of Fairlawn and more conservative areas, including the townships of Bath, Richfield and Springfield, the villages of Lakemore and Richfield, and the portion of Mogadore in Summit County.

Kurt began her political career as an Akron council member before being elected to Summit County Council, where she served in leadership and held a countywide seat. She served as chair of the Summit County Democratic Party in between the two elected posts and was appointed clerk of the Summit County Court of Common Pleas in 2016, where she stayed after winning election.

Kurt is campaigning this year on her technology-minded background as a retired industrial engineer and the work she’s led in modernizing the filing system in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

“We’ve gone completely electronic,” said Kurt, who noted that the convenience served the community well during the pandemic when the courts were temporarily shut down or disrupted. If their storage and data plans can handle it, lawyers and constituents with cases “can actually file from their phones,” Kurt said.

“Akron Municipal Court is not electronic at all. Everything is on paper,” Kurt said, criticizing how long it takes to file and find documents and citing anecdotical reports of paperwork gone missing. “It’s just not what it should be.”

Walsh, who lives near Kurt in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood, is a former executive director of the Summit County Republican Party. She worked in the county election office, rising to the No. 2 administrative spot on the Republican side, before her appointment to run the municipal clerk’s office. A message was left on her cellphone seeking comment Tuesday.

Walsh is no stranger to winning an election in Akron. As the executive director of the Summit County GOP, she went head-to-head with her counterpart in the Summit County Democratic Party and won an open and nonpartisan school board seat in 2015 with 58% of the vote.

Kurt is popular in Akron, too.

In her last race, she won 56% of the vote countywide, thanks in large part to winning 71% in Akron. Kurt picked up 32,000 more votes than her opponent in the city but trailed by 2,000 votes in other parts of the county.

But there’s a major political difference in running for county clerk of courts — a race in which the candidate’s party designation is listed — and municipal clerk — a race in which there are no Ds or Rs beside names on general election ballots.

Independents have until May 1 — the day before the primary — to file for the November election.

If Kurt prevails through the primary and general elections, the Summit County Democratic Party would have less than two months to pick a new Summit County clerk. Whoever they pick would then have to immediately file to run in 2024 when Kurt's current four-year term expires.

The Akron municipal clerk is elected to six-year terms.

Reporter Anthony Thompson contributed to this report. Reach reporter Doug Livingston ay dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County Clerk Sandra Kurt files to run for Akron Municipal Court clerk

