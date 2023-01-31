ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Ice, rain and sunshine: OKC weather could lead to slick roads Wednesday

By Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago

Editor's note: For the latest Oklahoma weather updates for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, click here.

While the cold snap will continue through Wednesday in the metro area, forecasters expect a lull in precipitation Tuesday.

“Most of the sleet we had earlier is pushing off to the east, with some light freezing drizzle across central Oklahoma in the next hour or so,” Forrest Mitchell, observations program leader at the National Weather Service in Norman, said just before noon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQI6V_0kXhw7Bj00

Live: OKC winter storm, school closures updates: Thundersleet strikes OKC metro

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said crews continue to treat slick and hazardous conditions in a majority of counties in southern, southeastern, eastern and northeastern portions of the state from the Interstate 44 corridor to Arkansas.

Interstate 35 from Ardmore south to Texas is considered extremely slick and hazardous, and travel is discouraged, officials said. Interstate 40 from Shawnee east to the Arkansas state line is slick in spots.

Oklahoma City metro-area crews are staged to begin treating roads when anticipated precipitation moves back into the area.

Here comes the sun, but also more freezing rain

Mitchell said Oklahomans may see sunlight early Wednesday.

However, clouds will move in, with freezing rain and sleet starting in the afternoon and continuing throughout the day.

The weather service forecasts a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of sleet. Highs are expected to reach near 33 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ice, rain and sunshine: OKC weather could lead to slick roads Wednesday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Wednesday Evening Freezing Rain Update

We’ll see a wave of freezing rain and ice possible this evening and tonight. The freezing rain will develop and move across I-40 and the OKC Metro by 9pm Wednesday evening. The heaviest freezing rain and ice accumulation will move across Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro between midnight tonight and 3am Thursday morning.
KFOR

Winter Weather Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s an updated look at the timeline and impacts of the upcoming waves of winter weather. Lows Monday night across the metro and state will dip into the teens and 20’s, so drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Winds will be strong...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

More Winter Weather Moving In

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow. Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tourcounsel.com

50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy