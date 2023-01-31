Effective: 2023-02-05 18:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The estimated stage was 17.3 feet at 6:00 PM CST Sunday. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.5 feet Wednesday, February 15. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 07/08/1916. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO