Motley Fool

35% of Cathie Wood's Flagship ETF Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks

Cathie Wood likes to make big investments in individual stocks. While no stock in the Ark Innovation ETF makes up more than 10% of the portfolio, Wood is heavily concentrated in a handful of names. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B

Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CBS News

PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workforce

PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of payment apps Venmo and Xoom and the coupon service Honey, among other brands.The company, based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and...
PYMNTS

Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities

As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
PYMNTS

Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce

Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Benzinga

Kraken Retreats: Crypto Exchange Shuts Abu Dhabi Office, Cuts Workforce

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken closed its Abu Dhabi office less than a year after obtaining a local license as part of its ongoing retrenchment efforts. The company reportedly laid off most of its team focused on the Middle East and North Africa, affecting around eight employees. The exchange also suspended support...
PYMNTS

Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market

Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading higher by 8.11% to $8.86 going into the close of Thursday's session. Shares of companies in the broader software sector are trading higher following strong earnings from Meta, which has driven a rotation into tech and growth names. Additionally, Palantir Technologies Japan K.K....
cryptonewsz.com

Coinbase clarifies Drops halt, says NFT Marketplace will operate as usual

Coinbase has published a tweet through its official Twitter handle to clarify an issue that has been circulating within the community. According to the clarification, Coinbase is merely pausing Creator Drops for a while to focus on other features and tools. This does not mean that the platform is shutting down the NFT marketplace.

