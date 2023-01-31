Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried gave $400 million to an obscure crypto-trading firm cofounded by a Jane Street trader just 2 years out of college, report says
Modulo Capital operated out of the same luxury Bahamas resort where Sam Bankman-Fried lived. Like SBF, its cofounders used to work at Jane Street.
ChatGPT's massive hype has made these 5 artificial intelligence stocks some of the hottest on the market
The success of ChatGPT has sparked a rally in artificial intelligence stocks. Shares of AI tech suppliers like Nvidia and Ambarella have jumped since the launch of ChatGPT. Here's a list of five AI stocks that have surged since OpenAI launched ChatGPT on November 30. Everyone is talking about ChatGPT,...
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Meta stock could jump 30% as Mark Zuckerberg sobers up on his metaverse ambitions and focuses on other initiatives, Gene Munster says
Meta stock could see a 30% upside as Mark Zuckerberg shows he's listening to investors, Gene Munster says. Despite the Meta CEO's ambitions in the metaverse, Zuckerberg promised investors a "year of efficiency." The metaverse isn't among its top priorities this year, after the company burned through $13.72 billion in...
Motley Fool
35% of Cathie Wood's Flagship ETF Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks
Cathie Wood likes to make big investments in individual stocks. While no stock in the Ark Innovation ETF makes up more than 10% of the portfolio, Wood is heavily concentrated in a handful of names. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
SpaceX employees say they are relieved Elon Musk is focused on Twitter because there is a calmer work environment at the rocket company
Some SpaceX staff say that when Elon Musk is hyper-focused on daily operations, it can create more work for them, per Bloomberg.
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan
Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workforce
PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of payment apps Venmo and Xoom and the coupon service Honey, among other brands.The company, based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and...
Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities
As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
Getir lays off 100 employees in the latest sign of trouble for the rapid-delivery startup
Rapid-delivery startup Getir laid off about 100 employees at the end of January. Store closures could be next after its deal with Gorillas.
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a U-turn on metaverse spending as Reality Labs is hit with a new 'efficiency' mantra
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to be leaner as his metaverse division Reality Labs lost more than $13 billion in 2022.
Kraken Retreats: Crypto Exchange Shuts Abu Dhabi Office, Cuts Workforce
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken closed its Abu Dhabi office less than a year after obtaining a local license as part of its ongoing retrenchment efforts. The company reportedly laid off most of its team focused on the Middle East and North Africa, affecting around eight employees. The exchange also suspended support...
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Blockchain Explodes 150% As Chinese Social Media Giant Integrates Crypto Platform
A layer-1 blockchain project exploded last week on the heels of a new integration with a Chinese social media giant. Multi-chain ecosystem Conflux Network (CFX) is trading around $0.0554 at time of writing, up over 150% from its 2023 open of $0.022. CFX, which is the 250th-ranked crypto asset by...
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock?
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading higher by 8.11% to $8.86 going into the close of Thursday's session. Shares of companies in the broader software sector are trading higher following strong earnings from Meta, which has driven a rotation into tech and growth names. Additionally, Palantir Technologies Japan K.K....
Metaverse Tokens Gain Big As Zuckerberg's Bullish View Eclipses Reality Labs' $13B Loss In 2022
Despite operating losses in 2022 for the Reality Labs business, Meta Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg reassured that the company is sticking to its long-term goals for Metaverse, leading to a surge in the prices of associated tokens. What Happened In the last 24 hours, Decentraland MANA/USD rose by 6.40%...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase clarifies Drops halt, says NFT Marketplace will operate as usual
Coinbase has published a tweet through its official Twitter handle to clarify an issue that has been circulating within the community. According to the clarification, Coinbase is merely pausing Creator Drops for a while to focus on other features and tools. This does not mean that the platform is shutting down the NFT marketplace.
