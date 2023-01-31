ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft bets big on ChatGPT creator OpenAI with new investment

Ending weeks of speculation about possible investment from Microsoft, Open AI has confirmed that the Bill Gates co-founded company has entered into a 'multi-year, multi-billion dollar' agreement to extend its partnership, a press release said. The financial details of the transaction remain under wraps. With this new investment, OpenAI will...
TechCrunch

Thrive Capital believed to be leading new multibillion-dollar investment in Stripe

TechCrunch reported last week that Stripe was seeking to raise $2 billion but the number could actually be closer to $2.5 billion to $3 billion, according to reports from The New York Times and The Information. In an unusual twist, Stripe is believed to be raising new funds to, as The Information reported, “address the issue of expiring restricted stock units for some of its veteran employees—and a massive employee tax bill that will likely come with it.”
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock

Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
thecoinrise.com

Meta CEO Confirms Continuous Investment in its Metaverse Program

Even after a turbulent 2022 for Facebook parent company Meta, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has clarified that the firm is not changing course on its metaverse strategy which is known as Facebook Reality Labs (FRL). According to Meta Platform’s released earnings report, the FRL division recorded a loss of $13.7 billion with a revenue of only $2.2 billion.
nftevening.com

ToastPunk Launches Crypto Toast and Becomes a Binance Partner

Crypto Toast, an automated $ETH buying and selling dapp, hit the market in January 2023 and captured Binance’s attention. After close to a year of testing and development, ToastPunk NFTs holders can now enjoy “plugging-in” their NFT coupled with $BUSD in their own Binance account. Users can accrue 0.8-1.2% daily returns from automatic crypto trades made by the proprietary Crypto Toast algorithm.
cryptopotato.com

Another Crypto Exec Leaves: Argo Blockchain’s CFO Resigns

Alex Appleton is the latest cryptocurrency executive who stepped down from his position. One of the leading bitcoin miners – Argo Blockchain – announced that its CFO and Executive Director Alex Appleton resigned from his position. Several other crypto (or related) executives have abandoned their posts during the...
coinjournal.net

Coinbase pausing creator Drops on its NFT marketplace

The exchange however maintained that it is not planning to close its NFT marketplace. It wants to align the exchange’s resources in developing other features. Coinbase has been struggling with revenue generation. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Wednesday tweeted that it was pausing creator drops in its NFT Marketplace. The...
wealthinsidermag.com

London Crowned World’s Leading Cryptocurrency Hub, According to Study

According to research from Recap, a cryptocurrency tax software company, London has become the world’s leading hub for cryptocurrencies. The researchers analyzed eight indicators, including the number of cryptocurrency businesses and the quantity of cryptocurrency ATMs in each country. Key Findings of Recap’s Study on Global Cryptocurrency Hubs.
msn.com

Streaming Guide February 2023: 4 Services You Should Definitely Keep

TV lineups tend to be a bit a dry at this time of year, but February is Super Bowl time and there's still plenty to watch on streaming. But beware, changes are rolling in for some of your favorite services, including a $1 price hike for HBO Max's ad-free plan and extra fees if you're sharing your Netflix account. Despite those price hikes, you'll want to keep those services if you're planning to keep up with The Last of Us and You season 4, which are streaming this month.
CoinTelegraph

Meta CEO Zuckerberg steadfast on metaverse plans despite $13.7B setback

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company has no plans to change its long-term strategy for the metaverse, despite operating losses for its Reality Labs business peaking in 2022. Meta on Feb. 1 released earnings showing that Reality Labs lost $13.7 billion in 2022 — the largest ever...
nftevening.com

Twitch Co-Founder Invests On Oh Baby Games $6M Seed Round

Oh Baby Games, a game development company, has raised $6 million in a seed round. Synergis Capital and eGirl Capital both co-led the funding round, with participation from gmjp and Merit Circle DAO. We also see several strategic angel investors from the Crypto Twitter space and gaming industry. What is...
msn.com

It Never Seems to Get Better for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, which makes motorcycles, has been, for the past several years, trying to change itself into a company with a long-term future. Or, at least, not a company that primarily sells V-twin-powered heavy bikes to an aging population. In this regard, there was both good and bad news on Thursday, when Harley announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results.

