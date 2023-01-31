TV lineups tend to be a bit a dry at this time of year, but February is Super Bowl time and there's still plenty to watch on streaming. But beware, changes are rolling in for some of your favorite services, including a $1 price hike for HBO Max's ad-free plan and extra fees if you're sharing your Netflix account. Despite those price hikes, you'll want to keep those services if you're planning to keep up with The Last of Us and You season 4, which are streaming this month.

1 DAY AGO